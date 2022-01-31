© 2022 KMUW
Crossroads

February New Blues Releases

Published January 31, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST
KMUW-Music_0.png

Friday, February 4 and Sunday, February 6

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:

  • The return of Bernard Allison, son of blues legend Luther Allision
  • Louisiana bluesman Big Al and the Heavyweights
  • Louisiana Red & Bob Corritore, the latest in Corritore’s “From the Vault” series
  • A new release from British blues-rock pioneer John Mayall
  • And blues-rock firebrand Eric Gales

Crossroadsmusic
Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
