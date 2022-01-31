February New Blues Releases
Friday, February 4 and Sunday, February 6
It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:
- The return of Bernard Allison, son of blues legend Luther Allision
- Louisiana bluesman Big Al and the Heavyweights
- Louisiana Red & Bob Corritore, the latest in Corritore’s “From the Vault” series
- A new release from British blues-rock pioneer John Mayall
- And blues-rock firebrand Eric Gales