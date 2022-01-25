© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW-Music.png
Crossroads

2021 Blues Award Winners And Nominees

Published January 25, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, January 28 and Sunday, January 30

It’s an award-winning show this time at the Crossroads as we wrap up our January look back at the past year in blues with a show featuring award winners and nominees of 2021. We’ll hear nominees from the Maple Blues Awards (announced this Monday), the Grammys (moved to April) and the Canadian Folk Music Awards (also coming up in April), and winners in the Blues Blast, Blues Music, and Independent Blues Awards. Among the artists featured – Shemekia Copeland, Christone’ Kingfish’ Ingram, Bobby Rush, Kim Wilson, Sue Foley, Elvin Bishop with Charlie Musselwhite, Bonnie Raitt, The Lucky Losers, and more.

Tags

Crossroadsmusic
Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
See stories by Chris Heim