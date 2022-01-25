2021 Blues Award Winners And Nominees

Friday, January 28 and Sunday, January 30

It’s an award-winning show this time at the Crossroads as we wrap up our January look back at the past year in blues with a show featuring award winners and nominees of 2021. We’ll hear nominees from the Maple Blues Awards (announced this Monday), the Grammys (moved to April) and the Canadian Folk Music Awards (also coming up in April), and winners in the Blues Blast, Blues Music, and Independent Blues Awards. Among the artists featured – Shemekia Copeland, Christone’ Kingfish’ Ingram, Bobby Rush, Kim Wilson, Sue Foley, Elvin Bishop with Charlie Musselwhite, Bonnie Raitt, The Lucky Losers, and more.