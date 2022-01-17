Blues Tributes 2021

Friday, January 21, and Sunday, January 23

Throughout January Crossroads is looking back at the past year in blues. This time, we remember blues, R&B, and soul artists who passed away in 2021.

We’ll remember girl group singers from the Marvelettes and Supremes; blues singer and NEA Heritage Fellow Carol Fran; Kansas connections with Delmark Records founder Bob Koester and keyboardist, songwriter, and Phantom Blues Band member Mike Finnigan; and saxophonists Grady Gaines and Pee Wee Ellis.

We also pay tribute to two singers who passed away just this month – Ronnie Spector of the Ronettes, and Rosa Lee Hawkins of the Dixie Cups.

In hour two we’ll hear a Muddy Waters Tribute concert featuring Paul Oscher, a regular in Muddy Water’s band who also passed away in 2021.