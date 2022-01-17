© 2022 KMUW
Crossroads

Blues Tributes 2021

Published January 17, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, January 21, and Sunday, January 23

Throughout January Crossroads is looking back at the past year in blues. This time, we remember blues, R&B, and soul artists who passed away in 2021.

We’ll remember girl group singers from the Marvelettes and Supremes; blues singer and NEA Heritage Fellow Carol Fran; Kansas connections with Delmark Records founder Bob Koester and keyboardist, songwriter, and Phantom Blues Band member Mike Finnigan; and saxophonists Grady Gaines and Pee Wee Ellis.

We also pay tribute to two singers who passed away just this month – Ronnie Spector of the Ronettes, and Rosa Lee Hawkins of the Dixie Cups.

In hour two we’ll hear a Muddy Waters Tribute concert featuring Paul Oscher, a regular in Muddy Water’s band who also passed away in 2021.

Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
