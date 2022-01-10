© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW-Music.png
Crossroads

Allen Toussaint and Best of 2021

Published January 10, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, January 14 and Sunday, January 16

Crossroads joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to mark the birthday of legend Allen Toussaint – the pianist, singer, composer and producer who helped shape the sound of Crescent City music. We’ll hear selections from across his long and illustrious career in hour one and bring back a special in hour two that features conversation and performances from the legend.

Plus, new blues releases and more in the Crossroads January look back at the past year in blues.

Tags

Crossroadsmusic
Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
See stories by Chris Heim