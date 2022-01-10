Allen Toussaint and Best of 2021

Friday, January 14 and Sunday, January 16

Crossroads joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to mark the birthday of legend Allen Toussaint – the pianist, singer, composer and producer who helped shape the sound of Crescent City music. We’ll hear selections from across his long and illustrious career in hour one and bring back a special in hour two that features conversation and performances from the legend.

Plus, new blues releases and more in the Crossroads January look back at the past year in blues.

