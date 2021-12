Friday, December 31, and Sunday, January 3

We’ve got the Kings of the Blues this time at the Crossroads. Along with the legends B.B., Albert, Freddie and Earl King, we’ll hear music from Chris Thomas, Bnois, Marcus, and Claudette and Shirley (B.B.’s daughters). We’ll also hear the latest albums from Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, the Jon Spear Band, Colin James, Eric Bibb, Zac Harmon, Ricci/Krown, Dave Specter, and Tito Jackson.