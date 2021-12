Friday, December 10 and Sunday, December 12

Crossroads celebrates the December 10th birthday of blues great Guitar Slim. We’ll hear covers of his songs from Stevie Ray Vaughan, Candye Kane, Duke Robillard and Buddy Guy, along with other Guitar guys – another Guitar Slim (Alec Seward), Guitar Pete, and Guitar Shorty (who worked in Guitar Slim’s band) in hour one – and we’ve got a Guitar Slim Special in hour two of the show.