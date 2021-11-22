© 2021 KMUW
Crossroads

November Saxophone Month Wrap

Published November 22, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST
Friday, November 26 and Sunday, November 28

Crossroads wraps up the November Saxophone Month feature with a host of blues and R&B saxophonists. We’ll hear selections from Junior Walker, Louis Jordan, Eddie Shaw, The Texas Horns, Vanessa Collier, A. C. Reed and more.

New music this time comes from Dave Specter, Ben Levin, Seth Lee Jones, Zac Harmon, Jason Ricci with Joe Krown, and Tito Jackson.

And we’ll hear classic tracks from Wynonie Harris, Marvin Gaye, and Albert Collins.

Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
