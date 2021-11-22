November Saxophone Month Wrap

Friday, November 26 and Sunday, November 28

Crossroads wraps up the November Saxophone Month feature with a host of blues and R&B saxophonists. We’ll hear selections from Junior Walker, Louis Jordan, Eddie Shaw, The Texas Horns, Vanessa Collier, A. C. Reed and more.

New music this time comes from Dave Specter, Ben Levin, Seth Lee Jones, Zac Harmon, Jason Ricci with Joe Krown, and Tito Jackson.

And we’ll hear classic tracks from Wynonie Harris, Marvin Gaye, and Albert Collins.

