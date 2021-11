Friday, November 19 and Sunday November 21

Crossroads marks the birthdays of guitarist, singer and songwriter Chris Cain and Crescent City legend Dr. John (including a special in hour two of the show). The November Saxophone Month feature continues with music from Vanessa Collier, Terry Hanck, and Eddie Shaw. New music this time includes selections from Sean Chambers, GA-20, Maria Muldaur, Brandon Isaak, and Clarence Spady.