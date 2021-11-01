November New Blues Releases
Friday, November 5, and Sunday, November 7
It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:
- Canadian blues star Colin James
- A guitar-based new set from Sue Foley
- The first release in three years from Corey Harris
- A salute to Nashville from Stacy Mitchhart
- A 40th-anniversary compilation from Landslide Records
- A 30 year retrospective of Dave Specter on Delmark
- A 20 year retrospective from Danish bluesman Thorbjørn Risager
- Mouth organ (aka harmonica) and Hammond B3 organ meet with Jason Ricci and Joe Krown
- The Dave Alvin produced Alligator debut from guitarist, singer and songwriter Carolyn Wonderland
- Rising blues piano star Ben Levin
- The 20th album from award-winning acoustic bluesman Catfish Keith
- Texas soul-blues guitarist Zac Harmon
- Memphis soul and roots group Southern Avenue
- And reissues from Wynonie Harris, Otis Rush, Marie Knight, and Robert Nighhawk