Acoustic Blues + Peter Green & Hadda Brooks
Friday, October 29 and Sunday, October 31
Crossroads wraps up the October Acoustic Blues feature with music in hour one from Eric Bibb, the East River String Band, Larry Carlton & Robben Ford Unplugged and Lightnin’ Hopkins, and a final concert in our acoustic blues concert series in hour two – this time from the “Sisters of Slide” – Cindy Cashdollar and Rory Block.
We’ll also mark birthdays of Peter Green (with one of his own later bands and with early Fleetwood Mac) and boogie-woogie piano player and singer Hadda Brooks.
New music this time comes from guitarist Adam Schultz, pianist Caroline Dahl, and guitarist and singer Tas Cru.