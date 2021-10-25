© 2021 KMUW
Crossroads

Acoustic Blues + Peter Green & Hadda Brooks

Published October 25, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT
Friday, October 29 and Sunday, October 31

Crossroads wraps up the October Acoustic Blues feature with music in hour one from Eric Bibb, the East River String Band, Larry Carlton & Robben Ford Unplugged and Lightnin’ Hopkins, and a final concert in our acoustic blues concert series in hour two – this time from the “Sisters of Slide” – Cindy Cashdollar and Rory Block.

We’ll also mark birthdays of Peter Green (with one of his own later bands and with early Fleetwood Mac) and boogie-woogie piano player and singer Hadda Brooks.

New music this time comes from guitarist Adam Schultz, pianist Caroline Dahl, and guitarist and singer Tas Cru.

Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
