© 2021 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW-Music.png
Crossroads

Acoustic Blues + Sonny Terry & New Releases

Published October 18, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, October 22, and Sunday, October 24

For the October Acoustic Blues feature, Crossroads marks the birthday of Sonny Terry (with Brownie McGhee and saluted in a tribute album from Guy Davis and Fabrizio Poggi), the acoustic duo of Cephas & Wiggins (in this week's featured concert special in hour two), early blues pioneer Blind Lemon Jefferson, contemporary acoustic bluesman Blind Lemon Pledge, and K.C. acoustic duo Hudspeth & Taylor.

New titles this time come from Deb Ryder, Bobby "Blue" Bland's son Rodd Bland, Ronnie Wood (with a tribute to blues great Jimmy Reed), and Fabrizio Grossi & Soul Garage Experience.

Tags

Crossroadsmusic
Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
See stories by Chris Heim