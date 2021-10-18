Acoustic Blues + Sonny Terry & New Releases

Friday, October 22, and Sunday, October 24

For the October Acoustic Blues feature, Crossroads marks the birthday of Sonny Terry (with Brownie McGhee and saluted in a tribute album from Guy Davis and Fabrizio Poggi), the acoustic duo of Cephas & Wiggins (in this week's featured concert special in hour two), early blues pioneer Blind Lemon Jefferson, contemporary acoustic bluesman Blind Lemon Pledge, and K.C. acoustic duo Hudspeth & Taylor.

New titles this time come from Deb Ryder, Bobby "Blue" Bland's son Rodd Bland, Ronnie Wood (with a tribute to blues great Jimmy Reed), and Fabrizio Grossi & Soul Garage Experience.

