Crossroads

Acoustic Blues + Eric Bibb, Tito Jackson & New Blues

Published October 11, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, October 15, and Sunday, October 17

Crossroads continues the October Acoustic Blues feature with music from Blind Willie Johnson, Rory Block, Harrison Kennedy and more. And we continue our related acoustic blues concert series this time with a performance from Eric Bibb in hour two (along with music from his new album in hour one).

Crossroads also marks birthdays of classic blues queen Victoria Spivey and Tito Jackson (of the Jackson 5, with music from his new blues album).

Other new titles this time come from Colin Linden, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, and Adam Schultz.

Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
