Acoustic Blues + Eric Bibb, Tito Jackson & New Blues

Friday, October 15, and Sunday, October 17

Crossroads continues the October Acoustic Blues feature with music from Blind Willie Johnson, Rory Block, Harrison Kennedy and more. And we continue our related acoustic blues concert series this time with a performance from Eric Bibb in hour two (along with music from his new album in hour one).

Crossroads also marks birthdays of classic blues queen Victoria Spivey and Tito Jackson (of the Jackson 5, with music from his new blues album).

Other new titles this time come from Colin Linden, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, and Adam Schultz.

