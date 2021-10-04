October Blues New Releases

Friday, October 8, and Sunday, October 10

Crossroads continues the October Acoustic Blues feature with classic and contemporary acoustic artists and a concert special featuring Guy Davis in hour two of the show.

We remember soul jazz organ great Dr. Lonnie Smith and saxophonist Pee Wee Ellis (of James Brown Band fame), who both recently passed away.

And we mark birthdays of R&B star Ivory Joe Hunter, Cyril Neville of the Neville Brothers, and songwriter and performer Oscar Brown, Jr.

