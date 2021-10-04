© 2021 KMUW
Crossroads

October Blues New Releases

Published October 4, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, October 8, and Sunday, October 10

Crossroads continues the October Acoustic Blues feature with classic and contemporary acoustic artists and a concert special featuring Guy Davis in hour two of the show.

We remember soul jazz organ great Dr. Lonnie Smith and saxophonist Pee Wee Ellis (of James Brown Band fame), who both recently passed away.

And we mark birthdays of R&B star Ivory Joe Hunter, Cyril Neville of the Neville Brothers, and songwriter and performer Oscar Brown, Jr.

Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
