Crossroads

October Blues New Releases

Published September 27, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, October 1, and Sunday, October 3

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:

  • The 17th album from Blues veteran Tommy Castro
  • Accomplished Quad Cities band Avey Grouws Band
  • Ronnie Wood’s tribute to Jimmy Reed
  • Sue Foley with a guitar-centric new set
  • Samantha Fish going "Faster"
  • A salute to Detroit from former Etta James’ band member Bobby Murray
  • And Crossroads kicks off the October Acoustic Blues feature with new albums from Eric Bibb, Tas Cru, Blind Lemon Pledge, and Elly Winiger

Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
