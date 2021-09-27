October Blues New Releases
Friday, October 1, and Sunday, October 3
It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:
- The 17th album from Blues veteran Tommy Castro
- Accomplished Quad Cities band Avey Grouws Band
- Ronnie Wood’s tribute to Jimmy Reed
- Sue Foley with a guitar-centric new set
- Samantha Fish going "Faster"
- A salute to Detroit from former Etta James’ band member Bobby Murray
- And Crossroads kicks off the October Acoustic Blues feature with new albums from Eric Bibb, Tas Cru, Blind Lemon Pledge, and Elly Winiger