Otis Redding, Charlie Watts & Blues Blast Winners

Friday, September 24, and Sunday, September 26

Crossroads wraps up the September feature with more classic tracks from Otis Redding and covers of his songs from The Staple Singers, Joan Osborne, Etta James, and Eddie Hinton.

We conclude our tribute to Charlie Watts with more early bluesy Stones and some different approaches to Stones songs from Watts with the Danish Radio Big Band.

And we complete a salute to the recently named Blues Blast Music Award Winners with tracks from Elvin Bishop with Charlie Musselwhite, Sugar Ray and the Bluetones, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd.

