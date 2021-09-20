© 2021 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW-Music.png
Crossroads

Otis Redding, Charlie Watts & Blues Blast Winners

Published September 20, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, September 24, and Sunday, September 26

Crossroads wraps up the September feature with more classic tracks from Otis Redding and covers of his songs from The Staple Singers, Joan Osborne, Etta James, and Eddie Hinton.

We conclude our tribute to Charlie Watts with more early bluesy Stones and some different approaches to Stones songs from Watts with the Danish Radio Big Band.

And we complete a salute to the recently named Blues Blast Music Award Winners with tracks from Elvin Bishop with Charlie Musselwhite, Sugar Ray and the Bluetones, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd.

Tags

Crossroadsmusic
Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
See stories by Chris Heim