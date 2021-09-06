© 2021 KMUW
Crossroads

Otis Redding 80th Birthday + Stones Blues for Charlie Watts + Blues Blast Winners

Published September 6, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT
Friday, September 10, and Sunday, September 12

Crossroads kicks off the September feature – as we mark the 80th birthday of Otis Redding, highlight The Rolling Stones blues music in tribute to Charlie Watts, and highlight the newly announced 2021 Blues Blast Music Awards winners.

This time we’ll hear a classic from one of the Otis Redding posthumous albums, the Stones doing the song that was the title track of Redding’s debut album, and music from a Redding tribute album, plus Blues Blast double winners Shemekia Copeland and Veronica Lewis. We’ll feature a special in hour two to mark Redding’s 80th birthday which was this Thursday (9.9).

We’ll also mark birthdays of R&B pioneer Roy Brown and veteran blues and old-timey singer Maria Muldaur, and we’ll get to new titles from Tia Carroll, Dumpstaphunk, Sean Chambers, and Clarence Spady.

Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
