Otis Redding 80th Birthday + Stones Blues for Charlie Watts + Blues Blast Winners

Friday, September 10, and Sunday, September 12

Crossroads kicks off the September feature – as we mark the 80th birthday of Otis Redding, highlight The Rolling Stones blues music in tribute to Charlie Watts, and highlight the newly announced 2021 Blues Blast Music Awards winners.

This time we’ll hear a classic from one of the Otis Redding posthumous albums, the Stones doing the song that was the title track of Redding’s debut album, and music from a Redding tribute album, plus Blues Blast double winners Shemekia Copeland and Veronica Lewis. We’ll feature a special in hour two to mark Redding’s 80th birthday which was this Thursday (9.9).

We’ll also mark birthdays of R&B pioneer Roy Brown and veteran blues and old-timey singer Maria Muldaur, and we’ll get to new titles from Tia Carroll, Dumpstaphunk, Sean Chambers, and Clarence Spady.

