Remembering Mike Finnigan + Luther Allison, Robert Plant & John Lee Hooker

Friday, August 20, and Sunday, August 22

Crossroads pays tribute to former Wichitan Mike Finnigan and marks several blues birthdays in this edition of the show.

In hour one, we join in on the night-long celebration of Robert Plant’s birthday (also featured on Global Village and Strange Currency) with the blues side of his music. Crossroads also continues with more music from this month’s featured artist, Luther Allison, for his August birthday. And we also mark the birthday of blues legend John Lee Hooker.

In hour two, we remember Mike Finnigan who passed away last week. Starting here in Wichita in the Serfs, Finnigan went on to a remarkable career as a keyboardist, singer, songwriter, bandleader and much in demand session player appearing on scores of records and working in nearly every imaginable style. Here at the Crossroads, we celebrate his blues work - as a key member of the Phantom Blues Band, and in guest appearance he made with Taj Mahal, Bonnie Raitt, Deb Ryder, Etta James, Maria Muldaur, Trampled Under Foot, Curtis Salgado and more.

