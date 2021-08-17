© 2021 KMUW
Crossroads

Remembering Mike Finnigan + Luther Allison, Robert Plant & John Lee Hooker

Published August 17, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, August 20, and Sunday, August 22

Crossroads pays tribute to former Wichitan Mike Finnigan and marks several blues birthdays in this edition of the show.

In hour one, we join in on the night-long celebration of Robert Plant’s birthday (also featured on Global Village and Strange Currency) with the blues side of his music. Crossroads also continues with more music from this month’s featured artist, Luther Allison, for his August birthday. And we also mark the birthday of blues legend John Lee Hooker.

In hour two, we remember Mike Finnigan who passed away last week. Starting here in Wichita in the Serfs, Finnigan went on to a remarkable career as a keyboardist, singer, songwriter, bandleader and much in demand session player appearing on scores of records and working in nearly every imaginable style. Here at the Crossroads, we celebrate his blues work - as a key member of the Phantom Blues Band, and in guest appearance he made with Taj Mahal, Bonnie Raitt, Deb Ryder, Etta James, Maria Muldaur, Trampled Under Foot, Curtis Salgado and more.

Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
