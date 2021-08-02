August Blues New Releases
Friday, August 6, and Sunday, August 8
It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:
- Young blues phenom Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram returns with his sophomore release
- Rodd Bland & the Members Only Band deliver a tribute to Rodd’s dad, Bobby Blue Bland
- Guitarist and songwriter Mike Zito returns with a powerful new blues-rock set
- Milwaukee favorites, the Altered Five Blues Band
- And psychedelic prog-rock veteran and Family band member Roger Chapman returns with a new blues-rock release.