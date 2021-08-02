© 2021 KMUW
Crossroads

August Blues New Releases

Published August 2, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT
KMUW-Music.png

Friday, August 6, and Sunday, August 8

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:

  • Young blues phenom Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram returns with his sophomore release
  • Rodd Bland & the Members Only Band deliver a tribute to Rodd’s dad, Bobby Blue Bland
  • Guitarist and songwriter Mike Zito returns with a powerful new blues-rock set
  • Milwaukee favorites, the Altered Five Blues Band
  • And psychedelic prog-rock veteran and Family band member Roger Chapman returns with a new blues-rock release.

Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
