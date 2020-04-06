Ravi Shankar Centennial, French Antilles, Sweden, International Romani Day And Siblings Day

Monday, April 6

A special show this time in the Global Village devoted to the music of the French Antilles. We’ll hear some early beguine, and the contemporary sounds of zouk, chouval bwa, and more. Among the popular groups and artists featured are Kassav, Malavoi, Kali, Dede Saint-Prix, and Zouk Machine.

Tuesday, April 7

A special show this time in the Global Village as we celebrate the centennial birthday of April featured artist Ravi Shankar. We’ll hear the master sitarist with Yehudi Menuhin and George Harrison, his compositions performed by daughter Anoushka Shankar and violinist Daniel Hope, music from his nephew Ananda Shankar, and more.

Wednesday, April 8

Global Village marks International Romani Day with a program devoted to a wide array of Roma artists, including the Gipsy Kings, the ‘King of the Gypsy Violinists’ Roby Lakatos, the ‘Queen of the Gypsies’ Esma Redzepova, some great brass bands – Fanfare Ciocarlia, the Boban and Marko Markovic Orkestar, and the Kocani Orkestar - and in conjunction with the April Ravi Shankar feature, we’ll hear music from his daughter Anouskha.

Thursday, April 9

Some 'cool' sounds this time as Global Village heads to Sweden. We'll hear traditional and contemporary folk music, along with selections inspired by jazz, world, and reggae influences, and some cross-cultural collaborations. Among the artists featured are Vasen, Garmarna, the Swedish Sax Septet, Reggae Team, Nordic Raga, and some sublime and award-winning music from Ale Moller with Lena Willemark.

Friday, April 10

Global Village celebrates Siblings Day with music from a wide array of musical brothers and sisters. We’ll hear music from the Pointer Sisters, Nigeria’s twin Lijadu Sisters, another set of twins – Las Hermanas Caronni, the Roches, the Pahinui Brothers, the Neville Brothers, the Staple Singers, Marjan and Masha Vahdat (with the Kronos Quartet), Ziggy Marley & the Melody Makers, and more.