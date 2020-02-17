Presidents' Day, Gambian Independence, Global Horns, Buffy Sainte-Marie And Reggae Women

Monday, February 17

Global Village celebrates Presidents’ Day with music from artists who ran for or won the office of president – including Dizzy Gillespie, Fela, Ruben Blades, and Michel Martelly – plus Les Ambassadeurs (because every president has some, and Brenda Fassie’s tribute to South African President, Nelson Mandela.

Tuesday, February 18

Global Village celebrates Gambian Independence Day with rarely heard music and musicians from that small West African country. Highlights include popular early post-Independence bands like the Super Eagles, the acclaimed pioneer ‘roots’ band Ifang Bondi, U.S. based Gambian kora player Foday Musa Suso (with the groundbreaking Mandingo Griot Society band, and Juldah Camara with Justin Adams.

Wednesday, February 19

It’s global horns and reeds this time in the Global Village, as we highlight artists and bands from around the world that feature those instruments. We’ll hear saxophonist and Skatalites co-founder Tommy McCook, Italian banda groups including Cesare dell’Anna with GiroiBanda, the Haitian band RAM, Nubian master Ali Hassan Kuban, legendary South African trumpeter Hugh Masekela, Balkan brass band Fanfare Ciocarlia, and a collaboration between the Amsterdam Klezmer Band and Hungary’s Sondorgo.

Thursday, February 20

Global Village celebrates the birthday of indigenous artist and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie and visits the Crescent City for more music for the February Carnival feature, including music from Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, Los Hombres Calientes, and the latest from the Haitian group Lakou Mizik – done with a number of musical guests from New Orleans. We’ll also hear music from the Grammy nominated release that brought together Sly & Robbie and the Roots Radics, and check out the latest from Paris-based Vietnamese world-jazz guitarist Nguyen Le.

Friday, February 21

Global Village highlights reggae women this time. We’ll hear solo projects from the I-Threes: Judy Mowatt, Marcia Griffiths and Rita Marley, early pioneers like Hortense Ellis and Dawn Penn, some reggae inspired music from Jamaica’s Grace Jones, British roots reggae singer Aisha, and one of the stars of the current Jamaican roots revival, Jah9.