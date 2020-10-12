Orchestra Baobab, Canadian Thanksgiving, Reggae, Fania And Senegal

Monday, October 12

Global Village celebrates Canadian Thanksgiving Day with music from a wide array of Canadian artists. We’ll hear traditional, folk, and roots music from Beyond the Pale, Jayme Stone, Vishten, Jon Brooks, the Jerry Cans, Harry Manx, and Ten Strings & a Goat Skin, along with a variety of world sounds from Lorraine Klaasen, Danny Michel with the Garifuna Coll ective, Kobo Town, Roberto Lopez, the Souljazz Orchestra, and Ron Korb.

Tuesday, October 13

Global Village marks birthdays of acclaimed Qawwali singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, guitarist and Fairport Convention member Simon Nicol, and saxophonist Pharoah Sanders (heard here with singer Leon Thomas). We’ll also hear music from October featured group Orchestra Baobab, and new music from Cosmic Vibrations, oud player Mehmet Polat, and a new reissue from Ghana’s Edikanfo.

Wednesday, October 14

This time in the Global Village, it’s classic and contemporary reggae and some reggae from unusual places. We’ll hear Jimmy Cliff, Bob Marley, Rita Marley, the Gladiators, and reggae revivalist Jesse Royal from Jamaica, New Zealand’s Black Seeds, Greek-American reggae performer Christos DC, Ghanian reggae artist Rocky Dawuni, roots reggae classics revisited by the Expanders, reggae meets Bollywood with MC Yogi, reggae meets jazz with Olu Dara, and reggae meets rock guitar cult hero David Lindley.

Thursday, October 15

Global Village marks the last day of Hispanic Heritage Month with a show devoted to music from Fania and its subsidiary labels. Known as ‘the Motown of Latin Music,’ Fania pioneered the sound of salsa and during its heyday had some of the biggest names in Latin music. We’ll hear label cofounder Johnny Pacheco, along with Celia Cruz, Tito Puente, Eddie Palmieri, Joe Cuba, the Fania All Stars, and more.

Friday, October 16

Global Village heads to Senegal this time for a wide array of artists and styles. We’ll hear music from October featured group Orchestra Baobab, a pioneering group that added new African influences to the Cuban music that was popular in Senegal at the time; from Baaba Maal who incorporated rock, reggae and salsa into Senegalese music; international star Youssou N’Dour both as a leader and from his early days with the Star Band of Dakar; and delicate cross-cultural collaborations featuring kora players Ablaye Cissoko and Seckou Keita.