Best Of The Year, Best Of The Decade, Nordic Jazz, Easy Star Reggae And Kora

Monday, January 6

Global Village remembers the great English folk rock singer Sandy Denny for her birthday with music she did with Fairport Convention, the Strawbs, and Fotheringay. Plus more favorites from the past year – including Australian/Mongolan group Equus andIndian slide guitarist Debashish Bhattacharya – and new music from the Rough Guide to A World of Guitar and the Mediterranean Quartet.

Tuesday, January 7

Global Village features the varied sounds of Nordic Jazz – including the pioneering world-jazz work of Jan Garbarek, the emerging band Sun Trio, the distinctive sax and goat horn folk-jazz of Karl Seglem, Nordic groups that incorporate Brazilian influences into their music such as Nordic Choro and Jukka Eskola’s Orquesta Bossa, and the Eurojazz sounds of Terje Rypdal, E.S.T., and Arild Anderson.

Wednesday, January 8

Global Village succumbs to the ‘Best of the Decade’ thing, but in the process finds some surprising connections between the show’s top favorites of the past ten years. It was also an opportunity to revisit some of the most beautiful and creative world music releases that came out between 2010 and 2019. We count them down in this show.

Thursday, January 9

It’s Easy Star time in the Global Village as the show highlights music from the diverse international lineup of artists who record on the Easy Star label. We’ll hear music from London’s Skints, Leeds’ Gentleman’s Dub Club, New Zealand’s Black Seeds, East Coast band John Brown’s Body, and California’s The Expanders – plus the Easy Star All Stars projects that covered classic albums from Pink Floyd, the Beatles, Michael Jackson and Radiohead, and featured a host of reggae legends.

Friday, January 10

It’s a kora extravaganza this time in the Global Village with a wide array of artists and styles of music that incorporate the exquisite, harp-like traditional instrument of West Africa. Among the artists featured: kora great Toumani Diabate, electric kora players Seckou Kouyate and Dawda Jobarteh, Foday Musa Suso with contemporary classic ensemble Kronos Quartet, Seckou Keita in imaginative pairings with harp player Catrin Finch and Latin jazz pianist Omar Sosa, the Kora Band jazz band, and guitarist Derek Gripper’s impressive re-imagination of the kora on six strings.