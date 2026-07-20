Voter guide: What Wichita legislative candidates say about taxes, schools and more

The balance of power in the Kansas state government is on the ballot this year, with voters picking a new governor and several competitive races in the Legislature’s lower chamber, the House of Representatives.

But first, the state’s two dominant political parties will choose their candidates in the August primaries.

The Kansas House will have 42 primary contests statewide out of 250 available ballot positions for the two major political parties. Eight contested primaries are in Wichita, with another five in south-central Kansas.

Rank-and-file legislators get paid about $60,000 a session, including a base salary and per diem for the 90-day session. The House introduces and passes bills that can become law with approval of the Senate and the governor, or a supermajority in both chambers that can override a governor’s veto.

The entire 125-member House is up for election every two years. More than a quarter of its representatives will likely take office by default because only one candidate filed for office, including 17 Republicans and 15 Democrats.

Another eight seats — divided equally among Democrats and Republicans — will be decided by primary contests because there is no challenger in the general election.

The Republican Party holds an 88-37 advantage over the Democratic Party in the House, where the GOP has held a veto-proof supermajority since 2011. Democrats would need to flip at least five districts to break the supermajority, a move that would likely be moot if the GOP wins the gubernatorial race.

The Eagle teamed up with KMUW to ask Wichita legislative candidates in contested primary races about issues readers said were important to them.

House District 81 Democratic primary

This district in southeast Sedgwick County includes part of Wichita, part of Derby and McConnell Air Force Base. The primary winner will face Republican incumbent Blake Carpenter in November.

Marco Alcocer

Marco Alcocer, candidate

Age: 68

Incumbent: No

Position: Publisher and Editor of El Perico Infomador, LLC

Past positions: Host of Radio Real KMUW

Education: International Relations, attended UNAM

Campaign phone: 316-305-0381

Campaign email: marcoalcocerforkansas@gmail.com

Campaign website: Facebook Marcoalcocerforkansas

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

Kansas is at the center of my professional and personal studies, working on the frontlines of media (TV, Radio and print), publishing, broadcasting and public speaking from Kansas history to present social, political, economic and environmental issues. My understanding of government affairs includes studies of international relations and years of volunteering for local city boards and nonprofits. My vision is to bring transparency and integrity to the legislative process, working on economic development, safety, health, and education issues for the hard-working people of District 081.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

Transparency in the legislative process. Bring clarity to bills and laws. The Kansas legislature needs to ensure legislators and committees (of all parties) have sufficient time to review, debate all items in each bill presented. Solution: Enact regulations to avert expedite bills (fast-track) and bundle bills which could create inadvertent or ill intentional results. I support a wider public input in the legislative process. Other important issues for our district are Inflation and Tax increases, Health care costs and availability, and childcare support for families and single individuals.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

We need to take a harder look at who and why some corporations and organizations are getting tax incentives and tax exemptions. I understand that our state offers tax incentives to companies that will create opportunities for Kansans, which is important for our state economy. However, in the next legislature session we need to carefully review whether the time schedule allocated to those incentives can be reduced, so we can cap property taxes, and use that new revenue to offer tax relief to homeowners and better fund safety and education for all Kansans and the great folks of district 081.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

The Kansas Education Task Force is reviewing the formula and will provide recommendations, current base funding per student is $5615.00, in Kansas. I would prioritize a formula that continues to be Student-Centered, that allocates funds primarily directly to the classroom for the benefit of ALL students enrolled. As we know, children are the future caretakers of today’s adults, so the best educated they are the best all will be. Teachers need to be supported and allow them to spend their precious time educating instead of disciplining; lowering the student-teacher ratio would be ideal.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

People in some places in Kansas are waiting in line to see a doctor or a Nurse Practitioner. Several hospitals have closed in our state, consequently, doctors and nurses are leaving those towns. We should provide programs that will attract doctors, nurses, clinics and hospitals to places with few healthcare facilities. A Doctor’s practice, Clinics and Hospitals are businesses, so why don’t offer them incentives? Like tax breaks, and for recent medical graduates help with their student financial aid and relief. Improving the quality of life in those communities will attract them as well.

How do you think state Supreme Court justices should be selected?

I believe that our present system of “Merit” should stay in place. I will Vote NO in the amendment of the 4th of August. Politics should stay away from the Supreme Court in Kansas.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

This issue has already been resolved by the people of Kansas. We should concentrate our efforts on things that will affect our availability to stay healthy, educated and provide for the well-being of the people of the Great State of Kansas. I think this upcoming session should be used to discuss or debate economic development, health cost and availability, funding our public schools and keeping people safe.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

The risk of tornados is a major concern. People need to take warnings seriously, have an emergency plan and need ways to obtain their important papers at any time. Sedgwick county provides information for residents on how to prepare. I support initiatives that assist or improve those provisions. According to Wichita and Derby police departments, property crime has increased in this area. Community policing should be increased in our streets and parks. Motor Vehicle accidents are preventable; I will support initiatives that mandate refreshing courses to speeders and repeat offenders.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

I have not personally experienced any problems in our area. I believe that at the present time our elections in Kansas are free, secure and accurate. However, as highlighted in the National news, in a previous election, some residents in Dodge City experienced difficulties, when the only town voting location, at that time, was relocated farther to reach area of the city. According to the Wyandotte Daily in 2018 residents noted that one polling place for 27,000 was a problem. I would support legislation that widens voter registration and accessibility to the polls in Kansas.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

If our goal is to have a Student-Centered focus funding formula, we must be sure that students are getting what they need, including enough breaks during the school day. Give them the opportunity to rest in between classes and they will be getting ready to learn after coming back refreshed. Students need to be challenged, give them the opportunity to discuss what they learn, among themselves, and assign projects where they can apply what they learn whenever appropriate. Teachers are a fundamental part of the student’s success, let’s provide them with the support that they need.

Do you agree with the legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

If they are for profit corporations, they should just pay their taxes, why squeeze states taxes to build their facilities? Do we really need more hyperscale data centers in Kansas; what benefit do they bring to Kansans? They do provide a service, but we already have those storage facilities with companies that provide those types of services. Why do we need to exceed those capacities? Large Data Centers use about 5 million gallons of water a day, the equivalent to towns of 10,000 to 50,000 people, according to the EESI. Plus, around 28% of Kansas is still under drought conditions.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

The Constitution of the State of Kansas and the United States Constitution guarantee equal rights for its people. We are a state with a large population of European, Hispanic, African, Asian and other Americans. Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) is under federal jurisdiction, so local law enforcement agencies must stay within their authority and do not use their resources to do ICE work. However, it should cooperate when dangerous criminals are on the run. Any other attempt by local enforcement agencies to try to figure out who is who will encourage racial profiling and discrimination.

Kayden Bennett

Kayden Bennett, candidate

Age: 38

Incumbent: No

Position: Farmer, stay at home dad.

Past positions: Military police, social worker, farmer, server, fast food worker, paperboy.

Education: BSW

Campaign phone: 727-450-9192

Campaign email: kskayden81@gmail.com

Campaign website: Kaydenforkansas.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I’m not a career politician. I’m an everyday Kansan who’s spent my life serving others and solving problems. I can relate to people from all walks of life while recognizing my experience isn’t everyone’s. That’s why I listen first and seek to understand. My vision is a Kansas with strong public schools, lower property taxes through responsible state funding, safe communities, a strong economy, transparent government, and leaders who put people over politics so we leave Kansas better for the next generation.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

The top issue I hear about is affordability. Families are struggling with rising property taxes, housing costs, healthcare expenses, and everyday bills. My priority is lowering the property tax burden by fully funding public education, including special education, at the state level so local taxpayers aren’t left covering the gap. I’ll also work to strengthen our economy, support public safety, and invest in schools so Kansas remains an affordable place to live, work, and raise a family.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

The best way to lower property taxes is to fully fund public education, including special education, so local districts don’t have to shift those costs to property owners. I also support legalizing and regulating marijuana and dedicating that revenue to education through a protected investment fund, using the earnings to create long term, sustainable funding. This approach strengthens schools, protects public safety, and provides meaningful property tax relief without cutting essential services.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

To earn my vote, a new school finance formula must fully fund public education, including special education, at the levels required by law so local property taxpayers are not left covering the shortfall. It should provide predictable, long-term funding, recognize the needs of rural and urban districts alike, support student mental health, and ensure transparency and accountability. I would oppose any formula that shifts more costs to local taxpayers, underfunds special education, or weakens opportunities for Kansas students.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

Healthcare should be accessible no matter where you live. I support strengthening rural healthcare, investing in the healthcare workforce, expanding access to primary and mental health care, and ensuring Kansans can get preventive care before small problems become expensive emergencies. As a former social worker and nursing student, I’ve seen how difficult it can be to navigate our healthcare system. I will work on practical, bipartisan solutions that improve access, lower costs, and keep care close to home.

How do you think state Supreme Court justices should be selected?

I support Kansas’ current merit-based judicial selection system. Kansas Supreme Court justices should continue to be appointed by the governor from a list of qualified candidates recommended by the Supreme Court Nominating Commission. This process helps prioritize qualifications, experience, and judicial independence while maintaining accountability through the governor’s appointment.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I believe deeply personal medical decisions belong between a patient and their healthcare provider, not politicians. It is not my business to be in your bedroom, your underpants, or your doctor’s office. I would evaluate any abortion-related legislation based on whether it protects individual rights, respects medical judgment, and keeps government from interfering in private healthcare decisions.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

Public safety starts with strong communities. I hear concerns about mental health, addiction, domestic violence, property crime, and ensuring first responders have the resources they need. I support investing in community centers, firefighters, EMS, and mental health services because prevention and timely intervention make communities safer. I would also champion fully funding schools, including special education, because strong schools and stable communities are long-term investments in public safety.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Yes. I believe Kansas elections are free, secure, and accurate. Kansas already has voter identification requirements and other safeguards in place. I do not support adding unnecessary barriers that make it harder for eligible citizens to vote. I would support legislation that improves election administration, transparency, and voter access while maintaining the integrity and security of our elections.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Student success starts with fully funding public education, including special education, so every child has the support they need. We should invest in recruiting and retaining great teachers, expand access to mental health services, keep class sizes manageable, and ensure schools have the resources to prepare students for college, careers, skilled trades, or military service. Every Kansas student deserves the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their ZIP code.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

I do not support providing tax breaks to hyperscale data centers. Before Kansas encourages additional development, we need independent research on their long-term impacts, including water use, soil health, energy demand, and effects on surrounding communities. If new data centers are approved, they should meet strong environmental standards, be transparent about resource use, and be held accountable through ongoing monitoring. Economic development should never come at the expense of our natural resources or local communities.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

None. Immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility, not the job of state or local law enforcement. Our local officers should remain focused on protecting our communities by responding to crime, keeping neighborhoods safe, and building trust with the people they serve. I do not support diverting local resources to assist with federal immigration enforcement.

Kansas House District 81 Republican candidate

There is no primary on the Republican side.

Blake Carpenter

Antoniya Inness Blake Carpenter, candidate

Age: 35

Incumbent: Yes

Position: Speaker Pro Tem, District 81, Kansas House of Representatives

Past positions: Kansas House of Representatives

Education: Bachelor of Business Administration - Wichita State University

Campaign phone: 316-202-5385

Campaign email: blake@carpenterforkansas.com

Campaign website: https://www.carpenterforkansas.com/

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I have a proven record of serving Derby and Kansas with steady, conservative leadership. As Speaker Pro Tem, I have helped deliver tax relief, defend constitutional rights, support students and parents, and strengthen public safety. My vision is a Kansas where families can afford to stay and grow, communities are safe, government respects its limits, and we make decisions for the next generation, not just the next election.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

The top issue is affordability, especially taxes. Kansans work hard for what they earn, and government should not keep asking for more. That is why I introduced HCR 5034, the Freedom from Taxes Fund. It would create a constitutionally protected fund that politicians cannot raid, with investment earnings used over time to replace tax revenue. We must stop thinking only in election cycles and start building a Kansas our children and grandchildren can inherit with lower taxes and greater opportunity.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

Property tax relief must be real, lasting, and responsible. The constitutional fund I discussed earlier would grow over time and use investment earnings to replace tax revenue, not simply shift costs elsewhere. That means Kansas can reduce the property tax burden on homeowners while maintaining support for schools, public safety, roads, and other essential services families rely on.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

Any new school finance formula must put students first, not simply grow administrative budgets. Kansas has added billions in education funding over the past decade, yet too many outcomes have declined. A formula earning my vote must fund classrooms, strengthen reading and math, empower parents with transparency, and hold the system accountable for results. We cannot keep graduating students who cannot read, write, or succeed in the workforce.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

Healthcare access matters, but the answer is not more government control. Kansas should focus on practical reforms that help patients see a provider, keep costs down, and protect taxpayers. I supported increasing provider reimbursement rates because access suffers when doctors and hospitals cannot afford to serve patients. We need to strengthen the healthcare workforce, support providers, and pursue responsible solutions that improve care without putting the state budget at risk.

How do you think state Supreme Court justices should be selected?

I believe Kansans should have the ability to vote on their Supreme Court justices. For nearly 100 years, from statehood in 1861 until 1958, Kansas selected justices by election. We already elect judges here in Sedgwick County, so this is not a foreign concept for District 81 voters. The question is whether we trust Kansans with that choice. I do, and that is why I support voting Yes on August 4.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I am pro-life and have consistently voted pro-life. I believe we should protect unborn children while also supporting mothers, families, and adoption. That is why I have voted to fund pregnancy resource centers that help women receive care and support during difficult circumstances. Abortion should not be treated as a substitute for personal responsibility. On future legislation, I will continue voting to protect life and support mothers and children.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

Any serious conversation about public safety must include the Second Amendment. Kansans have the right to defend themselves, their families, and their homes. I will always oppose efforts to punish law-abiding gun owners for the actions of criminals. The answer to crime is not weakening constitutional rights. It is holding violent offenders accountable, supporting law enforcement, and protecting the right of responsible citizens to keep and bear arms.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Kansas has earned confidence by taking election integrity seriously, but strong laws must be maintained and improved. As former Elections Committee chairman, I support voter ID, clean voter rolls, transparent procedures, and the November citizenship amendment. It would place in our Constitution that only U.S. citizens who are 18 and residents of the voting area may vote. Every legal vote should count, illegal votes should be rejected, and voters should trust the outcome.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Government can fund schools and set standards, but it cannot replace the family. Academic success is built on strong homes, faith, discipline, and communities that reinforce learning. Kansas should focus on reading, math, classroom order, parental transparency, and accountability for results. At the same time, we must recognize that stronger families and stronger communities are essential to helping students succeed in school and in life.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

Data centers power everyday life, from phones and email to banking, business, and social media. They are not going away, so Kansas should manage them responsibly. The tax treatment is the same type offered to other qualifying businesses, not a special giveaway. SB 98 added guardrails for investment, jobs, water use, utilities, and security review. I support local control: if a community believes a data center fits, that should be its decision. A statewide ban goes too far.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

State and local law enforcement should cooperate with ICE when individuals suspected of being here illegally are arrested or in custody. Public safety suffers when government agencies refuse to work together. Kansas should never become a sanctuary state that shields lawbreakers from accountability. My position is law and order: support officers, follow the law, remove dangerous individuals from our communities, and put the safety of Kansas families first.

Kansas House District 83 Democratic primary

This district includes part of east Wichita and Eastborough. The winner will face Republican Zachary Werhan in November.

Henry Helgerson

Henry Helgerson, candidate

Age: 74

Incumbent: Yes

Position: State House Representative

Past positions: State House Representative, State Senate

Education: Attended Wichita State University. Graduated from Rockhurst University with a Bachelor’s of Arts. Graduated from Harvard University with a Master’s in Public Administration.

Campaign phone: 316-644-4173

Campaign email: Henry@RepHenryHelgerson.com

Campaign website: RepHenryHelgerson.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I have a proven track record of working in a bipartisan way to find solutions for the people of Kansas. I want to pass legislation that enhances the quality of life in our state, including addressing affordability issues.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

I have two top issues. We need to find a solution for the new school finance formula and property tax relief. Using the relationships I’ve developed, I will build a bipartisan group of legislators that will create the school finance formula, with an eye on future education needs. That formula will include fully funding special education, which will reduce property taxes and protect against future increases. We also need to develop a plan for controlling the growth of property taxes at both the local and state levels.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

Three years ago, I proposed a 1.2 billion dollar property tax reduction fund that would have reduced residential property taxes by 11% statewide. That was defeated. We need to look at controlling spending and where tax cuts are being made. We also need to fully fund special education so local governments don’t need to raise property taxes.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

Part of what will be required is to ensure there are adequate resources to fully fund current levels of education. I will also require that future growth and educational needs be considered in the budget. We also need to fully fund special education.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

We need to open up the state healthcare plan to make it a universal plan for the state. A second step would be to form a bipartisan commission to work through the details of a universal health care system. It would not be mandated, but would be available throughout the state. Commercially available health insurance is unaffordable for too many in our state, causing people to not access healthcare when needed.

How do you think state Supreme Court justices should be selected?

In the same way they are now.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I believe it’s a decision between a woman and her doctor.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

We need to look at root causes of crime and address those issues. Raising wages will cause more employment opportunities, which will cause more people to be employed and less likely to resort to crime to provide for themselves. By diverting some of the budget for police departments to drug rehabilitation programs, we can reduce the number of people being arrested for possession of drugs, and those folks can start providing for themselves. Addressing mental health issues in our communities that will reduce the number of chronically unhoused people, which will make the community feel safer.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

As the Republican Secretary of State has previously said, our elections are safe and almost totally free of fraud. I would expand the mail ballot system and make it easier for people to vote.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Let teachers be teachers.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

The tax exemption that the legislature passed for data centers cost approximately 17 million dollars. That should not have been passed. It is now being acknowledged that there were private deals being cut between counties, developers and county commissioners to put data centers in place and the concerns of citizens are not being considered. When the state is looking at regulations, they need to ensure that these centers don’t use natural resources, including water, and are not causing an increase in our electric load.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

They should not have a role.

Brandon Whipple

Brandon Whipple, candidate

Age: 44

Incumbent: No

Position: Small business owner

Past positions: Former Mayor of Wichita, Former Kansas State Representative

Education: Doctor of Arts in Leadership Studies: Concentration in Policy and Law, Franklin Pierce University. Masters of Business Administration, University of the People. Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies: Educational Leadership, Plymouth State University. Masters of Art in Liberal Arts: Cross-Cultural Studies and Public Administration. Wichita State University. Bachelor’s in Sociology, Wichita State University

Campaign phone: 316-290-9447

Campaign email: brandon@votewhipple.com

Campaign website: www.votewhipple.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I have spent my career solving problems at both the state and local level. As a legislator and Mayor of Wichita, I learned that public service is about listening, building partnerships, and delivering results. My vision is a Kansas where families can afford to build a life with strong schools, accessible healthcare, safe neighborhoods, and good-paying jobs. I bring proven experience turning ideas into action and will focus on practical solutions that improve people’s lives.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

I’ve knocked over 1000 doors this cycle and the biggest issue I hear is affordability. People are struggling and at the state level, I will focus on lowering cost for healthcare, housing, utility, and everyday costs for working families. As Mayor, I cut fees, expanded free transportation for veterans, increased water rebates, created targeted property tax relief, expanded affordable internet access, and fought utility rate hikes. I also invested in small businesses, job training, reducing homelessness, and supporting domestic violence services.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

I support targeted property tax relief that helps families without harming schools, public safety, or essential services. As Mayor, I created a property tax rebate program to provide direct relief to residents most impacted by rising costs. In Topeka, I would work to better coordinate state and local relief programs so eligible residents can apply once and receive available support instead of navigating multiple government applications.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

A new school finance formula must include inflation adjustments, full special education funding, and resources based on student needs. I also believe in retention bonuses for our teachers. For too long, Kansas has underfunded special education, leaving students behind and forcing districts to shift resources. As Mayor, I invested in partnerships supporting literacy, students with learning challenges like dyslexia, and workforce training. Every student deserves the support needed to succeed.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

Kansas must expand Medicaid, strengthen hospitals, lower costs, and grow our healthcare workforce. As Mayor, I helped address provider shortages by supporting a new medical school in Wichita and partnerships with WSU to grow biotech research and innovation. Expanding healthcare means training more doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals while making sure Kansans can access care when they need it.

How do you think state Supreme Court justices should be selected?

Kansas should protect an independent judiciary and keep our courts focused on the Constitution and rule of law rather than partisan politics. I support a merit-based selection process that evaluates judges based on qualifications, experience, fairness, and their commitment to applying the law. Kansans deserve judges selected because they are qualified, not because of political loyalty.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I am Pro-Choice and have always been. Kansas voters were clear that reproductive healthcare decisions should remain between patients, their families, and their doctors, not politicians. I will protect reproductive freedom and oppose efforts that undermine the constitutional rights Kansans voted to preserve. Government should trust people to make deeply personal medical decisions without political interference.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

The biggest public safety threats include violent crime, mental health crises, and challenges recruiting and retaining first responders. As Mayor, I invested a record $80 million in police funding, expanded mental health response programs to help officers de-escalate crises, and worked with firefighters and their union on a historic contract to strengthen recruitment and retention. I’ll support first responders and prevention efforts that keep communities safe.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Kansas elections are secure and accurate, and voters should have confidence in our system. We should support election workers and reject efforts that create distrust without evidence. I support policies that maintain election security while ensuring every eligible voter can participate. A strong democracy requires protecting both election integrity and access to the ballot.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Improving student success means strengthening literacy, supporting teachers, and ensuring students graduate prepared for their future. As Mayor, I worked with Wichita Public Schools and WSU Tech to expand career training opportunities allowing students to graduate with college level credentials and skills for good paying jobs. I’ll support career and technical education, early learning, and partnerships connecting students to opportunity.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

Kansas families need tax relief more than large corporations need additional incentives. But now that data center tax breaks have passed, our focus must be on responsible implementation. Local communities need a voice to ensure these projects make sense and do not negatively impact water resources, electric rates, or infrastructure. Economic development should create real benefits while protecting taxpayers and the resources Kansans depend on.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

Local law enforcement resources should focus on preventing crime, responding to emergencies, and keeping neighborhoods safe, not taking on the federal government’s responsibility for immigration enforcement. As Mayor, we focused on community policing and building relationships because trust helps residents report crimes and work with officers. Using local police for immigration raids can damage that trust, discourage victims and witnesses from coming forward, and ultimately make communities less safe.

Kansas House District 83 Republican candidate

Zach Werhan

Zach Werhan, candidate

Age: 32

Incumbent: No

Position: Clinical Therapist & Adjunct Professor

Past positions: N/A

Education: Kansas State University (Undergrad) Wichita State University (Graduate)

Campaign phone: 316-650-3143

Campaign email: Zach@zachwerhan.com

Campaign website: www.werhanforhouse.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I’m a clinician and small business owner, not a career politician. Running a counseling practice means I spend every day listening to real Kansans: their struggles, their hopes, & their frustrations. That’s the qualification Topeka needs: someone trained to listen and solve problems. My vision is practical policy that matches our people’s work ethic, improving health accessibility, easing the tax burden on families, and making our schools the best in the nation. I believe Kansas will be the state where the next generation chooses to stay and build a life.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

Affordability is the issue I hear most: healthcare costs and the taxes funding a system that’s failing us. Dozens of Kansas hospitals are at risk of closing, one of the worst outlooks in the nation. I work inside this system every day as a clinician, so these reforms touch my own field. That’s exactly why I know where the waste hides. I’ll push three reforms: fair wages for Medicaid providers so those clinics can stay open, cut red tape driving up costs, and root out fraud and waste. Kansans deserve healthcare that works without breaking their budget.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

Kansans are furious about property taxes, and they should be; people are being taxed out of homes they’ve already paid for. If our families have to budget, government should too. I’d support capping local spending growth at inflation, with schools and public safety protected inside the cap, and voters holding the veto pen if government wants more. I’d let Kansans vote on a constitutional cap, freeze property taxes for seniors, and grow the exemption from the statewide school levy, backfilled so schools never lose a dime.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

I’ll only support a new formula that’s honest and effective and tied to improving our kids’ academic performance. Kansas keeps increasing their spending per student, yet our kids’ test scores still lag behind. That tells me the problem isn’t just funding; it’s how we use it. As a parent with kids who will grow up in Kansas schools, I’ll support a formula that weights dollars toward students who need the most support and requires districts to show exactly where each dollar lands, so parents can see it’s reaching the classroom.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

Here’s what most Kansans don’t see: untreated mental illness is costing taxpayers a fortune. We pay for it in lost work, crowded ERs, and our jails and prisons, and it costs far more than treatment would. My ideas: fair wages for Medicaid providers so rural clinics stay open, cut prior-authorization red tape, expand telehealth, and treat mental health as core healthcare, not an afterthought. The question is whether we pay now for care that works, or later for the consequences when it doesn’t. Preventative care isn’t just compassionate. It’s the cheaper bill.

How do you think state Supreme Court justices should be selected?

I believe in trusting people. Right now, Kansas picks Supreme Court justices through an “assisted appointment”. Kansans are smart. We research, we ask hard questions, and we’ve been choosing our leaders just fine for 165 years. I’d rather trust you, the voter. And if we the people choose our justices, then we deserve to know exactly who’s paying for those campaigns. I’d support and fight for strong, plain-language disclosure rules, because trust should work both ways.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I am pro-life. As a dad of two little girls, I believe every child in Kansas deserves the chance to become who they’re meant to be: a future teacher, farmer, neighbor, friend. That belief shapes how I’ll evaluate legislation: protecting life while investing in adoption, foster care, and real support for mothers and families at every stage. I’ll always show up for both mother and child in my vote. That’s what being pro-life means to me, not just at birth, but for life.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

My job has shown me the biggest threat isn’t just crime, it’s what drives it: untreated addiction and mental illness. Drug abuse is running rampant in our communities. Substance abuse also deteriorates our social fabric. Sedgwick County leads the state in domestic violence homicides. Those women and children need us to step into the gap. I’ll champion laws that protect victims, treatment access, and strict accountability for abusers. Safer streets start with healthier people.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Yes. Kansas law requires photo ID, watermarked paper ballots, and hand-counted audits. Our county clerks and poll volunteers do honest work, and I’m grateful for them. My job is to keep it that way: current voter rolls, fair signature verification, and transparency at every step. If Kansans don’t trust how their leaders are chosen, they won’t trust what those leaders do once elected.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Most Kansans don’t realize how bad our students’ mental health has gotten. My waiting room is full of kids who can’t focus on algebra while battling anxiety or depression. You can’t raise test scores in classrooms full of struggling minds. Here’s my idea: a high school health credit that teaches mental health the way we already teach physical health, giving every student research-backed tools before graduation. The world is hard; let’s equip our kids to handle it. A healthy heartland needs a healthy mind.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

Jobs and investments are good goals, but the 2025 deal gave away too much before Kansas secured protections. Growth shouldn’t cost families their land and water; our most precious resources. That’s why I support a moratorium on new data center incentives until the technology matures enough to stop draining what Kansas can’t replace. These facilities must cover their own grid costs so families don’t subsidize their electric bills, and prove their water use is sustainable. When a deal benefits Kansans, not just outside companies, I’ll be ready to say yes.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

I support local law enforcement working with ICE on people who’ve committed serious crimes. Due process isn’t optional; it’s promised to every person in this country. Kansans can have real safety and a government we’re proud of, and I’ll work for both.

Kansas House District 84 Democratic primary

This district is in northeast Wichita, roughly from Douglas to 21st Street North, from Washington to Oliver. The winner faces no Republican candidate in November.

Ford Carr

2025-2026 Kansas Legislative Website State Rep. Ford Carr.

Age: 59

Incumbent: Yes

Position: State representative

Past positions: State representative

Education: Master’s in leadership from Southwestern College

Campaign phone: 316-530-3720

Campaign email: carr4kansas@gmail.com

Campaign website: carr4kansas.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I am the most qualified candidate first because of my proven love for my community. I have worked for years serving my community not through personal money making ventures but through service and giving of my own time and resources. In addition when representing a community that is often forgotten I am a voice that speaks loudly enough to be heard and it has been proven by my past years of service.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

Our top issues are mental health and economic stability and development (this includes housing). Often these go hand in hand. The legalization of Cannabis with dollars earmark for both is the most attainable solution as monies will always be noted by the other side as an obstacle to solving these issues.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

Again with the current tax system in place monies don’t magically appear and there will need to be a new funding source or a total revamping of our taxation system which seems unlikely considering it would entail eliminating a portion if not all of the tax breaks given to corporations. However the tax from the sale of legalized Cannabis would more than cover the costs.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

The first thing we have to conquer is to fully fund it. So without that the best plan in the world won’t work if we aren’t prepared to fund it the way that’s required.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

I’m for universal health care overall but at the state level simply expanding Medicaid will have a major impact.

How do you think state Supreme Court justices should be selected?

We cannot create an environment where the ability to buy our Supreme Court Justices is a thing. The current system is the best system.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

IT IS ALWAYS A WOMAN’S BODY A WOMAN’S CHOICE! ! !

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

We face economic, housing and mental health issues and until we can address this broad spectrum we will never solve the root cause. There are so many items to champion. Healthy people = Medicaid expansion. Homelessness=Attainable (not affordable these are 2 different things) Housing. Mental Health Agencies fully funded=Solving mental health issues. Lastly re-vamping our current police dept. to actually represent community policing by having police living within the community that are a part of the community would be a start but this addition would require a few pages on it’s own.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Voting should be easier, not harder. There should be more polling places and voters should get election day off work to vote.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

We can’t even begin to have a meaningful discussion when we aren’t supplying the resources to know whether or not what we are doing now is working.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

It would have been so simple to create data centers that were responsible for repurposing the water used. There are closed systems, submergible systems and ect. that would not only not waste our valuable water but additionally limit the noise created by the data centers. With the current plans that are in place this is not a good thing for Kansas.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

Absolutely none! In fact with the proven track record of our current federal agents we should enact state legislation that allows their oversight and if necessary prosecution for illegal and bullying activities. There is a way to do this job and be effective while not being tyrants in the cities that they enter.

Bonita Gooch

Age: No answer provided

Incumbent: No

Position: Publisher of The Community Voice

Past positions: No answer provided

Education: Bachelor’s in journalism; master’s in urban management

Campaign phone: 316-226-2601

Campaign email: bonita@bonitaforkansas.com

Campaign website: bonitaforkansas.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

For nearly 30 years, I’ve reported on Kansas government, held elected officials accountable, and listened to the concerns of families across our community. That experience has prepared me to serve with integrity, independence and a deep understanding of how state government affects everyday lives. My vision is to build a stronger District 84 by improving education, expanding access to health care, supporting safe neighborhoods, growing economic opportunity, and ensuring every resident has a voice in the decisions that affect them.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

The top priority I hear from constituents is improving their financial security. That means more than creating jobs. It means strengthening public education, expanding workforce training, making homeownership more attainable, providing responsible property tax relief, improving access to affordable health care, and removing barriers to employment through reforms like automatic Clean Slate expungement. Government should create opportunity, not dependency, by helping people build careers, create wealth, and move forward.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

Property tax relief should begin with those who need it most—seniors and others living on fixed incomes. Too many have spent decades paying off their homes only to find that rising property taxes, insurance premiums and everyday living costs now threaten their ability to stay there. I will work across the aisle to develop responsible tax relief that protects essential services while allowing longtime homeowners to remain in their homes with dignity and financial security.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

I will support a formula that is fair, predictable and focused on student success. As someone with a special-needs child in my family, I understand why fully funding special education is essential. The formula should keep pace with inflation and recognize that some students require additional resources, including students with disabilities, children living in poverty, English language learners, and other at-risk students. It should also strengthen career and technical education so every student graduates prepared for college, a career, or a skilled trade.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

Access to health care means more than having insurance—it means having providers when you need them. I support expanding Medicaid and strengthening Kansas’ health care workforce by addressing shortages of doctors, dentists, nurses and mental health providers. I also support efforts to establish Kansas’ first dental school to help train and retain more dentists. Too many working families still struggle to afford health care, and Kansas must do better.

How do you think state Supreme Court justices should be selected?

I support Kansas’ current merit-based selection process for Supreme Court justices. It helps ensure judges are chosen based on their qualifications, experience and integrity rather than political campaigns or fundraising. An independent judiciary is essential to maintaining public confidence in our courts. While this question concerns the Supreme Court, I also believe we should continue examining how judges are selected at all levels.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I support a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions in consultation with her doctor and family. I also believe fetal viability is an important consideration, consistent with current Kansas law. I would also support policies that help reduce unintended pregnancies by providing accurate reproductive health education and access to effective contraception. Fewer unintended pregnancies mean fewer women facing this difficult decision.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

The greatest public safety threat in District 84 is gun violence. Too many disagreements end with someone pulling a gun. I support responsible gun ownership, background checks, and a Kansas red flag law with strong due process protections. We should also invest in violence prevention, youth mentoring and mental health programs while ensuring law enforcement has the resources to remove violent offenders from our neighborhoods.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Yes. I believe Kansas elections are free, secure and accurate. I support making it easier for every eligible Kansan to register and vote while maintaining election integrity. I would restore the three-day grace period for mailed ballots, require PACs to disclose their major donors before elections, strengthen anti-coordination rules, prohibit foreign influence in Kansas elections, and restore funding for unbiased judicial performance evaluations so voters have reliable information during retention elections.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Academic success begins with every child reading proficiently by third grade. I support expanding early literacy, tutoring and summer learning for struggling readers. We must also address teacher shortages by strengthening Grow Your Own programs and creating flexible pathways for experienced professionals to enter the classroom. Kansas should continue expanding career and technical education so every student graduates prepared for college, military service, or a rewarding career.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

I support attracting hyperscale data centers because they represent the future of our digital economy. However, incentives should produce a clear public benefit. Local communities should have a meaningful voice in whether these facilities locate there, and companies should help pay for the infrastructure they require. Strong standards should protect electric reliability, conserve water, and ensure existing residents and businesses are not left paying the costs.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

Immigration enforcement is primarily the responsibility of the federal government, not local police departments. State and local law enforcement should focus on protecting our communities. However, when someone who is in the country illegally is convicted of a violent felony, I believe local authorities should cooperate with ICE and federal officials to ensure that individual is removed from the United States in accordance with the law.

Kansas House District 85 Republican primary

This district covers eastern Sedgwick County and parts of western Butler County, including Bel Aire, Kechi, part of Wichita and Benton. The winner of the primary will face Democrat Mackenzi Truelove in November.

Steve Brunk

Steve Brunk, candidate

Age: No answer provided

Incumbent: Yes

Position: District 85 state representative

Past positions: No answer provided

Education: Phillips University and Wichita State University

Campaign phone: 316-393-7117

Campaign email: sbrunk@cox.net

Campaign website: stevebrunk.org

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I previously served in this position from 2003-2016 and again in 2026. During that time I was Chairman Commerce and Labor, Chairman Federal and State Affairs, Chairman Joint committee State Building and Construction, and additionally served on many other key committees like Tax, Insurance, Economic Development, Transportation and others. My experience and leadership is exactly what district 85 needs. Leadership, Experience, Trusted Values

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

Property taxes are from local units of government and are suffocating us. Kansas has 286 school districts, 105 counties, 1,404 townships, 627 cities, fire districts, water districts, etc and they all have taxing authority. We must consolidate government entities and services that make sense. Kansans can’t continue with this 1800’s and 1900’s form of government. Additionally, the Legislature can impose caps and/or provide for a citizen petition if property taxes are raised too high.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

This is the same answer as my top issue. Citizens must have a “push back” mechanism like a petition or a cap on taxes. Additionally, it is incumbent on all levels of government to prioritize ESSENTIAL government services and implement a zero based or priority based budget.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

Public education across the state is very administratively top heavy. The most important person in education is the teacher, not an administrator. There is absolutely no need for 286 school districts. We must have an administrative merger, consolidate school districts, and elevate the value of teachers. With 10-40 school districts we can block grant funding to the individual districts and let them decide what are the funding priorities at the local level. They know what is best for their students.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

Many of the rural hospitals simply don’t have the population to support the hospital. Those hospitals can become emergency hospitals and regionalize longer term care for patients that need it. I think we can also do better at paying service providers.

How do you think state Supreme Court justices should be selected?

Direct elections by We The People. Kansans enjoyed direct elections for our Supreme Court justices until the infamous triple play in 1957, resulting in a nominating commission that allows a small group of insider lawyers to select the justices with zero input from We The People. Our constitution says “All political power is inherent in the people, and all free governments are founded on their authority”. That phrase is no longer true under the current nominating commission selection scheme.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I am deeply pro-life and will protect life from conception until natural death. Each individual is created in God’s image and has dignity regardless of their circumstances. Being pro life doesn’t stop at birth. It is important to continue providing help to mothers that need resources beyond birth. There are numerous care centers that we can support.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

Honestly, this is a city and county question, not a state legislature question. Having said that, a primary function of government is to promote justice and protect citizens. At the state level, the AG’s office can provide help to local units of government that are lacking. In general, the state can provide training and resources. Overall, it is essential for all levels of government to cooperate with each other to keep the public safe. I am a strong supporter of our first responders. Additionally, I served on the Human Trafficking Committee during my previous tenure at the state house.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Election day must be the end of elections ... no collecting ballots after that. We must have only citizens of the district voting in said district, show a valid photo ID, stop ballot harvesting, and clean up the voter rolls. The Secretary of State can work with the Dept of Motor Vehicles to see who is no longer licensed in Kansas and shouldn’t be voting.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Currently 10th grade “low income students” have a 19% proficiency rate for math and a 25% proficiency rate for reading. Additionally, 10th grade “non-low income students” have a 45% proficiency rate for math and a 48% proficiency rate for reading. That is 100% not acceptable. This a multi decade trend, not a recent issue. It is essential that parents and students have a legitimate school choice opportunity. The right to school choice and the corresponding finances must follow the students to the school best suited for them, as decided by the parents, not the schools.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

I wasn’t in the Legislature then, but with the advantage of hindsight, I would probably not have voted for those tax breaks. I understand the need to move forward with technology, but the data centers create noise pollution, utilize a significant amount water and electricity, and often take away valuable farm land. With the improvement of technology, they may be out dated in 3-5 years. Data centers shouldn’t take water resources away from residents, This should be a local county/city decision where there is better accountability and it is easier for citizens to make their voices heard.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

Cooperation. We’ve seen the chaos that occurs when local units of government don’t cooperate and are hostile to federal law. It is a federal issue that directly impacts local government. We need to keep our citizens safe and cooperate with the feds.

Ronald Neagle

Ronald Neagle, candidate

Age: 73

Incumbent: No

Position: Retired

Past positions: Business owner and manager

Education: Bachelor’s degree

Campaign phone: 316-391-8164

Campaign email: ronald@ronaldneagle4kansashouse.com

Campaign website: ronaldneagle4kansashouse.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I have decades of business and life experience. What I will bring most to District 85 is a conduit for constituents to provide input and get questions answered. I will maintain a website for constituent input and mutual dialogue. Our current incumbent is absent except around election time. I will provide leadership at the state level and access at the community level. No representative can truly represent without constituency input.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

I am first and foremost interested in promoting civility amongst all Kansas lawmakers. The open hostility within those extreme factions of both parties create an atmosphere in our legislature that prevents progress with the people’s work from being accomplished. I am a Republican that recognizes that our supermajority in the Kansas House last year was a failure. We could have accomplished so much yet our team did so little. When elected I will reach across the aisle to the Democrats and Independents and form alliances that help move Kansas forward.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

I will propose a constitutional amendment that targets a shift in the property tax burden. Our democratic state requires adequate revenue to provide public education and public safety. 1) All owner occupied, single family residential properties will be exempted from the first $100,000 of appraised value. This would reduce statewide residential property taxes by roughly $550 million to $650 million per year. 2. Raise the assessment rate on commercial and industrial property from 25% to 36%. This would raise $560 million more per year.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

Any acceptable school finance formula for Kansas must ensure that all students, regardless of district wealth receive a baseline of state resources. The formula needs to be equitable for all students. Aid should be adjusted based on factors such as property tax rates, poverty levels and student needs. Pragmatically the formula needs to be predictable so that districts can budget within their means.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

The expansion of Medicaid is critical. By failing to expand Medicaid our current legislators chose to walk away from $540 million in federal dollars. These are dollars that would have covered an estimated 140,000 Kansans and provided a lifeline to the 80+ rural hospitals. In fact. expansion would have provided healthcare to over 17,000 Wichita residents.

How do you think state Supreme Court justices should be selected?

The current system is fair and just. Kansas elected supreme court justice until 1957 when Republicans gamed the system to install a judge they wished. Nothing was inherently illegal, but by an overwhelming margin, Kansans voted to amend the Kansas Constitution to move away from elections to a merit-based system of appointments by a bi-partisan commission.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

A woman’s reproductive choices are between her and her god. No government, nor no man, nor no other entity has the right to choose what another person does with their body. In 2022 Kansas voted overwhelmingly, by 59%, to NOT further restrict the right to choose. KANSANS HAVE SPOKEN. Any Kansas elected official that continues to try to erode Kansans right to choose is choosing to NOT represent their constituents.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

The general erosion of civility is one of the biggest threats to safety in our state. Civility should be on public display with elected officials, on a consistent basis. We do not currently witness civility in our state legislature. Underfunding law enforcement, weak firearm laws and worsening affordability all contribute to the decay of public safety. Legislators could perform much better as a team to seek solutions to these problems.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Elections in Kansas have been shown to be free, secure and accurate. Any attempt to significantly change our procedures should be thoroughly vetted and treated with suspicion. Kansas has codified regulation regarding mail in ballots. K.S.A. 25‑1120 to 25‑1136 (advance voting) K.S.A. 25‑433 (mailing and processing of ballots) All attempts, by the federal government, to interfere with our legal and safe process should be vigorously defended against.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Fully Funding education is of paramount importance. With proper funding Kansas can retain and recruit teachers at the levels needed.Kansas districts report shortages in special education, STEM, and rural areas.Research shows that teacher stability, mentoring, and high‑quality instructional coaching improve student outcomes. Early literacy, improvement, chronic absenteeism, career and technical education are all areas that can be improved upon by staffing up to recommended levels. Our children are our future. We should view their education as an investment not an expense.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

I do not agree with offering tax breaks to data centers. In fact any such installation should be highly regulated, heavily taxed and even perhaps banned. Data centers bring little, long term benefit to local communities and the state. Yet for decades they will bleed our natural resources and drive up the regional cost of living, through higher utility rates. All data centers should be required to be 100% off grid and 100% closed loop cooling.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

The ONLY role local law enforcement has is protecting our community and local residents from the abuses and unlawful actions by ICE agents.

Kansas House District 85 Democratic candidate

There is no primary on the Democratic side.

Mackenzi Truelove

Mackenzie Truelove, candidate

Age: 34

Incumbent: No

Position: Senior Regulatory Coordinator (Clinical Research)

Past positions: Quality Analyst, Regulatory Coordinator, Medical Scribe

Education: Wichita State University

Campaign phone: 316-210-0633

Campaign email: Truelove4KS@gmail.com

Campaign website: Truelove4KS.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I’m the most qualified candidate because I’m the most connected to the people, and understand the innate needs of people in District 85 and around the State. I’m running this race to address the ever-growing gap between wages and affordability. I’m running this race because people of my generation need to start taking the reins to continue building the world we’d like to see, one that works for all of us and not just for people at the top. We all work hard and we all deserve a representative who will fight for our rights and the things we all deserve. That person is me.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

The top issue is improving affordability. This includes improving property taxes, for sure, improving rent prices, healthcare costs, grocery prices and cost of living in general.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

Property taxes have been passed over by the Republican Supermajority time and time, again. One of the first things we can do is fully fund Special Education, which will allow local property taxes to come down since schools won’t have to shift funding from their general budget for Special Education accommodations. We need to stop wasting our time and money in the legislature on other issues and start focusing on eliminating wasteful spending and make the hard decisions on taxing those who can afford it instead of providing tax breaks, and passing the tax breaks down to individual homeowners.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

We must include financing for Special Education. Full stop. Special Education funding provided will be passed down to local communities so that local schools and school boards don’t have to shift their regular funding to cover those Special Education accommodations. This, in turn, will allow local school boards to lower taxes across Kansas.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

We need to expand Medicaid, and make sure that people in urban AND rural areas have access to care, and that the care they receive and prescriptions they need are affordable. Medicaid is what will make a difference with those rural hospitals we need to stay open. We need to make sure people are not going without care, the longer they wait the worse they have it. No one deserves to suffer through injury/illness because they’ve run out of money. Addressing the gaps in Medicaid access will also allow someone eligible regardless of wage.

How do you think state Supreme Court justices should be selected?

I’m a proponent of the current system (VOTE NO). I’m really tired of seeing billionaires across the country turning any election they possibly can into a circus. Our current system has been working and we can still vote the justices out, as their names do appear on the ballot after they’ve been appointed. Electing justices (vote yes) would mean billionaire donors, a media frenzy, and biased and less qualified individuals seated, who would possibly be making decisions against the good of the people (as a way to pay back their donors) - which I’m definitely against.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I completely and whole-heartedly support everyone’s right to bodily autonomy. Your medical care is between you and your physician. The legislature does not belong in the exam room, and we need to maintain an environment where people who are pregnant feel safe accessing care and physicians feel safe providing that care. This is one of the pillars of creating a state that is safe to have a family in. Making sure options are available is the cornerstone of healthy family planning.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

One of the largest threats to public safety is a high cost of living. When people have higher wages and more access to public resources, crime rates go down because they can access what they need without being forced to resort to crime. By raising minimum wage and rerouting some of our police funding to mental health and addiction services we can reduce recidivism. Additionally, legalizing cannabis would provide an income stream Kansas desperately needs while lowering the nonviolent crime rate.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Elections in Kansas are absolutely free, secure, and accurate. We need to protect the use of mail-in/advance ballots which are easier to use and hopefully expand the time people have with ballot information - allowing voters access to inform themselves is the basis of a healthy election process.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Improving success for K-12 students starts with properly funding public education and special education. We must also make sure public funds stay public. We need to reverse the voucher system that allows private schools to take advantage of public tax dollars without having to conform to public school standards. Finally, legislature must work closely with the state school board and continue to evaluate standardized testing and advocate for the safety and wellness of teachers and students, alike, including funding school lunches for all students.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

Absolutely not. We need to make sure that large scale businesses are fairly/properly taxed and data centers are regulated in a meaningful way that allows Kansans to continue living their lives in their homes without impacting their electricity costs or access to clean water. We must protect our aquifers and clean water since farming is our major industry in Kansas. This is a state level responsibility because aquifers do not end at local county lines. We must be able to hold companies with data centers accountable for any and all injury or damage caused to anyone living in Kansas.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

State and Local Law enforcement shouldn’t have any role in assisting ICE agents arresting anyone unless that person has committed a violent crime. State and Local law enforcement are paid through a different pool of tax money, and their main focus should be on State and Local priorities. If law enforcement officers are working for ICE, they should be getting paid by ICE. The federal government and it’s priorities are different from those of this state and our local communities and ICE has enough funding to do it’s job without taking away time from our officers.

Kansas House District 88 Democratic primary

This district covers parts of southeast Wichita, roughly Kellogg to Pawnee and Hillside to 127th Street East. The primary winner will face Republican incumbent Sandy Pickert in November.

Daniel Schneider

Age: 46

Incumbent: No

Position: Full-time candidate

Past positions: U.S. Army Reserve 2006-2014, served in Iraq 2009-10. US Postal Service 9 years, Taxpayer Advocate Service-IRS 2022-2025

Education: Bachelor of Arts Mass Media-Public Relations emphasis

Campaign phone: 316-402-5800

Campaign email: danielschneiderforkansas@gmail.com

Campaign website: danielschneiderforkansas.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I know what it means to serve the people of Kansas and the United States. I put on the uniform and dutifully served in Operation Iraqi Freedom when my nation called. I grew up never feeling represented by my government, as a middle-class Kansan who’s constantly had to struggle to stay above water financially. I am passionate about bringing government back to representing normal, everyday Kansans rather than special interests and the ultra-wealthy who’ve had the government’s ear for far too long. It’s high time we remember that the government is there to serve those we represent.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

Public Education. I will fight to fully fund both public education and special education. For years, the Kansas legislature has skirted this by only funding one side of the equation and not the special education side, which leaves local governments to cover the shortage. With my plan, everyone working in a school, not just the teachers will receive a living wage that they can thrive under.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

I will fight to shift property tax burden back to big corporations and large business owners and relieve some of that burden on residential property taxes. For several years, that burden has consistently shifted away from big business and onto residential, increasing the burden of taxation onto the middle and lower income individuals and allowing the wealthy to gain more. We need to focus on ensuring the wealthy pay their fair share. Not more than that, but their fair share. We need to squash all of the tax breaks that are geared solely to the ultra-wealthy.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

I will seek to hear experts in the field to make a determination on how to go forward. I would require that teachers as well as school staff be paid a wage that they can thrive on, and are allowed to apply for unemployment during the summer recess. I will also require fully funding special education, since that is a Kansas Constitutional requirement that has been overlooked for over a decade.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

Expand Medicaid. Many of our rural hospitals are at risk of closing down, which will shift all of that burden to larger cities’ hospitals, and may also lead to further loss of life from some individuals who cannot survive long enough to make the trip to the city for care.

How do you think state Supreme Court justices should be selected?

The same way they are currently. The ‘Triple Threat’ is a point in our history we must not forget. We need to keep one branch of our government impartial and free from political affiliation and becoming obligated to give favors to large donors; especially when in other states we’ve seen large donors from out of their state who donated vast amounts to those campaigns. Our Justices should not be politicians, they should be legal experts who adhere and uphold the State Constitution and reasonably define the jurisdictions of the state.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

Abortion is part of fundamental healthcare, which means that denying such care can lead to the death or permanent disability of the pregnant person. I believe the government should not be in the conversation between any person and their body. That conversation should always be between the person, family if they choose it or if they’re a minor, the medical professional and that person’s higher moral power. Get the government out of that conversation.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

I will fight to increase funding from the state to local governments to take care of firefighters. Firefighters are local heroes. I will introduce legislation to cover our firefighters for the unique health concerns that effect their profession, which is classified as a level 1 carcinogen. This means firefighters are at a higher risk of cancer by simply doing their job, yet they are not covered for this sacrifice. As a veteran, I am covered under the PACT Act, but not our firefighters. I will also seek to expand funding for further training to maintain their skills.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

I would actually fight to make voting easier by our lower income and poverty level population who also have the Constitutional right to vote. So many times, we emphasize on limiting access for fear of voter fraud, when in actuality we’re inhibiting our legitimate voters the opportunity to vote and be represented. Voter fraud in Kansas is negligible at best, yet voter suppression is consistently getting more and more severe. I am a Constitutionalist, and voting rights are a Constitutional right by every citizen, yet we keep taking away the lower income citizens’ constitutional rights.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Pay teachers a thriving wage so they can focus on teaching our students, rather than worrying about needing a second job just to make ends meet. I would also support legislation that would allow teachers to claim unemployment during the summer months so they can focus on preparing for the next school year, rather than needing to find a second job at a retail outlet. We need to value our good teachers and keep them in Kansas, rather than losing that talent to other states who take care of their teachers better.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

No! Our Ogallala Aquifer is already drying up faster than it’s able to replenish itself. Data centers use a great deal of water and will not provide many jobs in return after their construction phase. I would seek to regulate data centers to find alternative ways to cool themselves and better protect our communities’ citizens from harmful effects of noise pollution and any other health-related issues that are found to be caused by them in the future. What benefit is it for Kansas to give them tax breaks to limit tax revenues that can be used for Kansans, for what benefit?

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

I would be willing to allow cooperation when ICE behaves like a true, law enforcement entity. However, currently they are not. I am against deporting immigrants who are dutifully fulfilling their immigration obligations. ICE showing up at immigration hearings where an immigrant is trying to obey the law is contradictory to their claim that these people are willing criminals. They’re trying to do the right thing, and yet because they’re the easy target, they’re the ones deported. I’m pro-ICE deporting immigrants who, after Due Process, are convicted of a felony or violent crime.

Candace Landers

Age: 44

Incumbent: No

Position: Labor Liaison

Past positions: Kansas Educator, Organizing Assistant

Education: Bachelor’s of Education from WSU

Campaign phone: 316-932-8286

Campaign email: candaceforkansas@gmail.com

Campaign website: w ww.candaceforkansas.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I’m a teacher, nonprofit leader, labor advocate, caregiver, and parent. My husband lives with a disabling mental health condition, and together we’re raising children with different needs. We’ve experienced firsthand how decisions made in Topeka affect healthcare, public education, and family budgets. I want to build a Kansas where people can afford to stay in their homes, every child has opportunity, and no family feels invisible because of disability or mental illness.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

Affordability touches nearly every family. Rising property taxes, housing costs, healthcare expenses, and childcare make it harder to get ahead. As a caregiver and parent, I’ve lived those pressures. We need to grow our economy, attract good-paying jobs, expand access to affordable healthcare, and provide responsible tax relief without sacrificing the public schools, infrastructure, and emergency services our communities depend on.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

Property tax relief shouldn’t come by shifting costs onto schools or cutting public safety. We need responsible tax reform, sustainable economic growth, and greater efficiency in government. Strong public schools, reliable infrastructure, and safe neighborhoods attract families and employers, strengthening the tax base over time while protecting the services Kansans rely on.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

The next school finance formula must be stable, transparent, and based on student needs—not politics. It should fully fund special education, support at-risk students, recognize transportation and rural costs, and give districts predictable funding. I oppose diverting public education dollars to private vouchers. Every Kansas student deserves access to a high-quality public education, regardless of ZIP code.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

Healthcare is personal for my family. My husband’s disability has shown us how difficult it can be to access mental healthcare and navigate complex systems. I support expanding Medicaid, strengthening rural healthcare, growing the behavioral health workforce, and improving access to preventive care. Mental health deserves the same attention, urgency, and dignity as physical health.

How do you think state Supreme Court justices should be selected?

I support Kansas’ merit-based judicial selection system because it helps protect judicial independence and keeps politics out of our courts. Kansans deserve judges who are selected for their qualifications and commitment to the law, not their fundraising ability or political connections.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I trust women and families to make deeply personal healthcare decisions with their doctors, not politicians. I support protecting reproductive freedom while respecting that Kansans hold different personal beliefs. I would oppose legislation that further restricts legal reproductive healthcare or allows government to interfere in private medical decisions.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

Public safety means more than responding to crime—it means preventing it. I support fully funding law enforcement, firefighters, and first responders while investing in behavioral health services, youth programs, and crisis intervention. Strong communities are built through prevention, accountability, and partnerships that help families thrive before crises occur.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Yes. As a longtime Kansas election worker, I’ve seen firsthand the professionalism and integrity of the people who administer our elections. Kansas elections are free, secure, and accurate. I support continued investments in election security, modern equipment, and voter education. Future legislation should strengthen public confidence while protecting every eligible Kansan’s right to vote.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Student success begins with supporting the people who teach them. Kansas must recruit new educators, retain experienced ones, and embrace a third “R”: recover. Too many outstanding teachers leave because they’re exhausted, not because they’ve lost their passion for students. We should create pathways for them to return while fully funding special education, expanding early childhood education, strengthening career and technical education, reducing unnecessary administrative burdens, and increasing access to school-based mental health services.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

I support economic development, but tax incentives should deliver a clear public benefit. Data centers should be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, with transparency, local input, and accountability. Before offering tax breaks, Kansas should ensure projects create meaningful economic value, responsibly manage water and energy resources, and don’t leave local taxpayers paying the long-term costs.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

Local law enforcement’s primary responsibility is protecting their communities. Immigration enforcement is primarily a federal responsibility. Local agencies should cooperate when required by law and when public safety is involved, but local resources should remain focused on preventing crime, building community trust, and serving Kansas residents.

Kansas House District 88 Republican candidate

There is no primary on the Republican side

Sandy Pickert

Sandy Pickert, candidate

Age: 74

Incumbent: Yes

Position: District 88 State Representative

Past positions: Retired Registered Nurse; no other elected offices

Education: Bachelors of Nursing, Masters of Public Health

Campaign phone: 316-990-0868

Campaign email: sandypickert@yahoo.com

Campaign website: https://pickertforkansas.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I have built my campaign around listening to people in the district and focusing on practical solutions instead of political talking points. My goal is to help create a Kansas where families can get ahead, students are equipped for the future, neighborhoods are safe, and government operates responsibly. I believe elected officials should focus on stewardship—using taxpayer dollars wisely and making decisions that strengthen our communities for the long term.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

The rising cost of living is the concern I hear most often. Everyday expenses—from groceries to housing to utilities—are stretching family budgets. While government cannot control every factor, it can avoid adding to the burden. I support policies that encourage economic growth, reduce unnecessary spending, and provide targeted tax relief so families can keep more of their income.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

Property taxes have become a growing strain for many homeowners. Any solution should focus on long-term stability, not short-term fixes. I support efforts to improve state and local government budgeting practices, increase transparency, and reduce inefficiencies so that tax relief can be achieved without undermining funding for schools, law enforcement, and infrastructure. I support property tax relief for seniors on a fixed income to ensure they are not taxed out of their home. The goal is to strike a balance that protects both taxpayers and essential services.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

A new formula should prioritize student success while supporting teachers and local schools. Funding should be predictable, equitable, and flexible to meet the needs of Kansas’ diverse communities. It should strengthen core academic skills like reading and math, provide educator resources, and ensure parents are informed about student progress. I believe in transparency and accountability so taxpayers can see how funds are used and how students are benefiting. My vote will depend on whether the formula supports students, assists educators and uses resources responsibly to improve outcomes.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

Healthcare access is a significant concern in Kansas, especially in rural and underserved areas. A shortage of healthcare providers, including mental health professionals and specialties, increases risks to patients and results in less than desirable outcomes. Focus should be placed on increasing access to care by educating and incentivizing providers to work in underserved areas, supporting hospital and clinics to recover costs of services provided and addressing the rising costs of pharmaceuticals. The goal should be better and more affordable access, not more bureaucratic red tape.

How do you think state Supreme Court justices should be selected?

I believe Kansans should have a stronger voice in selecting Supreme Court justices. Here in Sedgwick County, voters already elect judges, and it works. For much of our state’s history, Kansans had a direct role in judicial selection. The courts make decisions that affect every family and business in Kansas. I trust the people, by casting their vote, to have a meaningful say who holds that responsibility of a Supreme Court justice.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I believe every human life has value, and public policy should reflect that principle while also recognizing the difficult circumstances some people face. I support efforts that reduce the number of abortions by expanding support for pregnant women, strengthening adoption and foster care and ensuring families have access to resources they need. When considering future legislation, I will focus on measures that protect life, respect the law, and provide meaningful support to women and families.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

The biggest concerns I hear about are repeat violent offenders, drug-related crime, and the strain on local law enforcement resources. As a lawmaker, I prioritized funding that helps recruit and retain officers, supports effective prosecution of serious crimes, and strengthens tools to address drug trafficking and addiction. I also believe in policies that hold offenders accountable while ensuring responsible citizens can exercise their constitutional rights. Safe communities depend on consistent enforcement of the law, strong local partnerships, and a justice system that works for victims.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Kansas has a solid foundation for administering elections, but maintaining public confidence requires ongoing attention. I support measures that promote transparency, consistency in procedures, and clear safeguards to ensure that only eligible voters participate. Any future legislation should focus on strengthening trust in the system while preserving access for lawful voters.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Student success depends on both strong schools and a strong support system at home. Kansas should continue to emphasize foundational skills like reading and math, maintain orderly classrooms, and ensure parents are informed and involved. Encouraging collaboration between educators, families, and communities can help students develop both academically and personally. Community resources are available to assist parents’ participation in their child’s development and academic performance. Making those community resources available in schools would likely enhance students’ academic success.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

The legislature’s decision to offer tax breaks for data centers is consistent with offers made to other businesses coming to Kansas. Decisions about where and how data centers operate should be driven by the people who live in communities. Local governments and residents should have primary say on whether these projects move forward. The state’s role should be limited to setting basic standards and ensuring transparency, not overriding local concerns. If a community believes a data center fits its needs and priorities, it should have the authority to approve it.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

State and local law enforcement should be able to cooperate with federal authorities when it comes to enforcing the law and protecting public safety. Clear guidelines can help ensure that cooperation is focused on serious concerns while maintaining trust within the community. The priorities should be to keep residents safe by removing dangerous individuals and upholding the law in a consistent and responsible way.

Kansas House District 89 Democratic primary

This district covers parts of northeast Wichita, including areas near Heights High School. It is bordered roughly by the Arkansas River, 45th Street North and Central Avenue. This seat is open because incumbent KC Ohaebosim is the running mate for governor candidate and state Sen. Cindy Holscher. The winner of the primary likely will take the seat because there is no Republican opponent.

Carol Brewer

Age: 50

Incumbent: No

Position: Business owner

Past positions: No answer provided

Education: Bachelor’s in social work, currently working on master’s with concentration in trauma

Campaign phone: 316-993-8744

Campaign email: 1920carolbrewer@gmail.com

Campaign website: No answer provided

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I’ve spent my life serving, helping families, seniors, veterans, and foster youth navigate housing, healthcare, and education challenges. My vision is stronger families, safer neighborhoods, and greater opportunity. I believe in accessible, accountable government that delivers real results. My priorities are fully funding education, expanding healthcare and mental health services, supporting foster families, promoting affordable housing, and strengthening small businesses. I lead by listening and working together, and I will serve with integrity to help every family thrive.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

Affordability and government accountability are my top priorities. Families are struggling with rising taxes, housing, healthcare, and everyday costs. I will fight for property tax relief, affordable healthcare, support for small businesses, and responsible spending. Kansans deserve a transparent government that is accountable for every taxpayer dollar and focused on improving the lives of the people it serves.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

Property tax relief should not come at the expense of our schools or public safety. I support targeted relief for seniors, veterans, and working families, while ensuring the state fully funds public education and essential services. By increasing government accountability, reducing waste, and budgeting responsibly, we can ease the burden on homeowners without shifting costs back onto local communities.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

To earn my vote, the next school finance formula must provide stable, equitable, and fully funded support for every Kansas student. It should prioritize special education, support teachers, account for the unique needs of rural and urban districts, and provide predictable funding that allows schools to plan for the future. I would oppose any formula that shifts costs onto local property taxpayers or reduces opportunities for Kansas children.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

I support expanding access to affordable healthcare by expanding Medicaid, strengthening rural healthcare, increasing access to mental health services, and addressing workforce shortages by recruiting and retaining healthcare professionals. Every Kansan regardless of where they live should have access to quality, affordable care without having to travel long distances or delay treatment because of cost.

How do you think state Supreme Court justices should be selected?

I support a merit-based selection process that emphasizes qualifications, experience, integrity, and judicial independence. The process should be transparent, free from political influence, and ensure that justices interpret and apply the law fairly while remaining accountable to the people they serve.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I believe these decisions are deeply personal and should be made by a woman in consultation with her family, her faith, and her healthcare provider, not by politicians. I support protecting reproductive freedom while also supporting policies that reduce unintended pregnancies through access to healthcare, education, contraception, and prenatal care. I would evaluate any abortion-related legislation based on whether it protects constitutional rights, safeguards women’s health, and reflects compassion for Kansas families.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

The biggest threats to public safety in my district are violent crime, the mental health crisis, substance abuse, and the lack of resources for youth and families. I would support funding for community-based mental health services, stronger victim support, violence prevention programs, and partnerships with law enforcement that focus on both accountability and prevention. Safer communities are built by investing in people, strengthening neighborhoods, and addressing the root causes of crime.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Yes. I believe Kansas elections are free, secure, and accurate. I support maintaining strong election integrity through secure voting systems, accurate voter rolls, and transparent election processes while ensuring every eligible voter has fair and convenient access to the ballot. I would support legislation that strengthens both election security and voter participation without creating unnecessary barriers to voting.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Improving academic success starts with fully funding public education, especially special education, supporting and retaining great teachers, expanding early childhood education, and ensuring every student has access to mental health resources and safe learning environments. I also support strengthening career and technical education so students are prepared for college, careers, or military service after graduation.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

I support attracting responsible economic development, including data centers, when they create good-paying jobs and benefit Kansas communities. However, any tax incentives should require clear public benefits, transparency, and accountability. Data centers should be regulated to protect our water and energy resources, respect local communities, and ensure taxpayers receive a fair return on any incentives provided.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

State and local law enforcement should focus primarily on enforcing state and local laws while cooperating with federal authorities when required by law or when public safety is at risk, such as in cases involving violent crime or serious criminal offenses. I believe immigration enforcement is primarily a federal responsibility, and any cooperation should protect public safety, respect constitutional rights, and maintain trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

Jalon Britton

Age: 32

Incumbent: No

Position: Candidate

Past positions: No answer provided

Education: Bachelor’s of psychology from Wichita State University

Campaign phone: 316-299-2423

Campaign email: Jalonforkansas@gmail.com

Campaign website: Jalonforkansas.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I’m running because I believe our government should work for everyday Kansans, not just those with the loudest voices or deepest pockets. As a father, foster parent, educator, coach, and community leader, I’ve seen the challenges families face firsthand. Those experiences have shaped my commitment to serving others and finding practical solutions. I’m not running to be a career politician. I’m running to fight for strong public schools, affordable healthcare, good-paying jobs, and safer neighborhoods.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

The top issue I hear about is the rising cost of living. Families are working hard but still struggling to afford groceries, housing, healthcare, childcare, and other everyday necessities. Small businesses are also feeling the strain of rising costs and workforce challenges. I would focus on lowering costs by expanding Medicaid, investing in small businesses, supporting good-paying jobs, protecting and strengthening public education, and increasing access to affordable housing.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

I support reviewing the tax code to identify wasteful tax breaks and improving government efficiency before shifting costs onto homeowners or local communities. I also believe we should strengthen our economy by investing in small businesses and creating good-paying jobs, which grows the tax base over time. We can provide responsible property tax relief without undermining our schools, first responders, or the services that keep our communities strong. The goal is a balanced approach that supports both taxpayers and the long-term health of Kansas.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

This issue is personal to me because my four children attend Kansas public schools. I’ve also worked in our schools as a paraeducator and substitute teacher, so I’ve seen firsthand what students, teachers, and families need to succeed. The next school finance formula must provide stable, equitable funding so every child, no matter their ZIP code, has access to a quality education. It should support special education, help schools attract and retain great teachers, and give districts the flexibility to meet the needs of their students.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

Access to quality healthcare should never depend on where you live or how much money you make. This issue is personal to me because I live with a rare muscle disease and understand how important affordable, reliable care is. I support expanding Medicaid so more Kansans can get preventive care, manage chronic conditions, and avoid costly emergency room visits. We also need to strengthen our healthcare workforce by supporting rural hospitals, expanding mental health services, and creating incentives for doctors, nurses, and other providers to serve communities with shortages.

How do you think state Supreme Court justices should be selected?

I support keeping Kansas’ current merit-based selection process for Supreme Court justices. Our courts should remain fair, impartial, and independent from political pressure. Judges should be chosen based on their qualifications, experience, integrity, and commitment to applying the law fairly. I also believe transparency and accountability are important. Kansans already have a voice through retention elections, which allow voters to decide whether a justice should remain on the bench. That system helps balance judicial independence with public accountability.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I trust women to make their own healthcare decisions in consultation with their families, their faith, and their doctors, not politicians. In 2022, Kansans made their voices clear by voting to protect reproductive freedom, and I respect that decision. If elected, I would oppose legislation that undermines the constitutional rights Kansans have already affirmed. At the same time, I support policies that improve maternal healthcare, expand access to contraception, reduce unintended pregnancies, and ensure families have the resources they need to thrive.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

When I talk to voters, they care about both crime and the safety of their neighborhoods. One issue I’ve heard repeatedly is the construction on Woodlawn and in Bel Aire pushing heavy traffic into residential neighborhoods. I’ve stood with neighbors who showed me how speeding and cut-through traffic make it difficult to back out of their driveway for nearly 30 minutes during the evening. Parents are especially concerned because children are playing outside and will be getting on and off school buses soon.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Yes. I believe Kansas has free, secure, and accurate elections, and I trust our local election officials to do their jobs with integrity. Any changes to election laws should be based on evidence, not misinformation. I support protecting election security while making it easier for eligible Kansans to vote. We should ensure every lawful vote is counted accurately and avoid creating unnecessary barriers that make it harder for people to participate in our democracy.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

My priorities are fully funding our public schools, strengthening early childhood education, expanding career and technical education, and ensuring every student has access to the support they need to succeed. We should also invest in recruiting and retaining great teachers, reduce class sizes where possible, and partner more closely with parents and local businesses to prepare students for life after graduation. Strong schools create stronger communities and a stronger Kansas.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

I spoke with a Vietnam War veteran while out on the trail who shared how much it concerns him to see large amounts of water being used by data centers, especially knowing how scarce water was during his time in Vietnam. That conversation stuck with me. It says a lot about how important it is to balance economic development with protecting our natural resources. We can’t ignore the impact these projects have on water, energy, and local infrastructure.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

State and local law enforcement should focus on protecting public safety and building trust in the communities they serve. I do not support local agencies participating in federal immigration enforcement or acting as ICE agents. There are real concerns from residents about aggressive enforcement tactics and the fear it creates in communities. When people are afraid to call police or report crimes, everyone becomes less safe. Any cooperation with federal agencies should be limited to serious criminal cases with clear public safety concerns.

Kansas House District 96 Democratic primary

This district includes parts of south Wichita and Haysville. The winner will face Republican incumbent Tom Kessler and Libertarian Josef Trotter in November.

Jessica Maldonado

Maldonado has not yet responded to the candidate questionnaire

Joshua Moses

Joshua Moses, candidate

Age: 34

Incumbent: No

Position: No answer provided

Past positions: No answer provided

Education: No answer provided

Campaign phone: 316-573-3789

Campaign email: mosesforkansas@gmail.com

Campaign website: No answer provided

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

My entire life I’ve waited for more qualified people to improve things and that has yet to happen. The 96th district in Wichita is full of normal hardworking people, and that’s all I am. A normal man, born, raised, and lived in Wichita my entire life. I have shared the same hardships and struggles as my neighbors, I share their concerns as well as their hopes. The purpose of the house of representatives is to represent the people, and the only way you can do that is if you’re truly one of them. I’m not here to fight a culture war, but to fight to truly improve lives.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

The cost of living crises is without a doubt the biggest concern currently. I have many ideas to combat the ongoing crisis that can be pursued in a bipartisan manner, here are some examples. -$10 minimum wage would help the lowest earners without breaking employers, minimum wage has stayed where it is for 17 years while prices skyrocket. -Legislation requiring utility companies to price fairly for citizens instead of making them cover subsidies for corporations. currently citizens pay an average -Expansion of Medicaid in Kansas. -Expansion of free and reduced lunches in schools.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

- When buying a house that will be a primary residence, lock its taxable valuation at the time of purchase. - All out of state or corporate owners are taxed at a higher rate and valuation updated annually to make up for the revenue loss for tax relief for Kansans. - Higher tax rate on abandoned or dilapidated properties after a fixed amount of years. -Restrict the amount of single family homes that can be bought by out of state or foreign interests.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

I believe that the current finance formula is adequate to decide funding per student, we just have to ensure that the funding is spent appropriately. My priority is just ensuring our public schools are fully funded to support our children’s needs.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

The immediate priority is to expand medicaid for Kansas. The fact that we as a people pay far more for our healthcare because the Kansas legislation wont prioritize the people is outrageous. The healthier the people are the better the people are reliant on taxpayer money.

How do you think state Supreme Court justices should be selected?

Currently a panel of judges gives 3 recommendations to the governor and the governor must pick from them. I believe we should maintain this system for a couple reasons. By having judges select the 3 recommendations it ensures that they are both qualified and have the merit to take upon the position. By having the governor pick from these 3 it allows representation of the people since the Governor is a statewide elected position. Retention votes allow us to deem whether they have upheld the people’s expectations.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

Bodily autonomy is one of the most fundamental human rights. A persons body is their own and no other should have the right to control it. Abortion is a medical procedure between a patient and their doctor, our personal views on morality do not give us the right to impose restrictions regardless of cause. As a man, and not a doctor it is even less my place to make those decisions. I will always vote to uphold bodily autonomy and peoples rights over themselves.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

The biggest threat to public safety is the affordability crisis, while there are always some bad people the majority turn to crime out of desperation. As more people are unable to afford housing and food, or are unable to find work that pays enough to support themselves we are going to see the crime rate continue to increase. battling the root causes of crime is the only solution, finding ways to criminalize poverty is only going to worsen the situation.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

I do believe our elections are free, secure, and accurate. I would support legislation to create a voter registration system that automatically registers every Kansas citizen to vote upon their 18th birthday. Voting is a fundamental right and duty and we should do everything to ensure all citizens vote.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

It is my belief that our education system must revert to the fundamentals. It has been proven that this is the first generation to do worse than their parents; In order for us to fix this situation we have to go back to the basics; Reading and math are of the utmost importance starting at a young age.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

I absolutely do not agree with the decision to promote data centers, they have no place in Kansas and should face a straight ban. The economic benefits are abysmal compared to the cost to Kansans and Kansas itself. Our land is for growing families and food, we do not need our land and water polluted, or our utility costs to skyrocket just to line the pockets of a few people. The average Kansan will never benefit from a data center.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

The only time state and local law enforcement should be used to assist ICE is to detain identified violent criminals. Being in the US illegally is not considered a crime, just a civil offense. Our taxpayer dollars should not be wasted rounding people up for existing within our borders. I support reforms to our immigration system to make legal status easier to obtain. Working residents paying taxes is far better than taxpayers paying to lock them up in for profit prisons.

Kansas House District 100 Republican primary

This district includes parts of west and northwest Wichita, including parts of Maize. The seat is open because incumbent Dan Hawkins is running for insurance commissioner. The primary winner will face Democrat Amanda Mogoi in November.

Al Jirak

Jirak has not yet responded to the voter guide questionnaire.

Carl Maughan

Carl Maughan, candidate

Age: 54

Incumbent: No

Position: Project Coordinator, Native American Enterprises LLC

Past positions: Kansas State Representative 2022 - 2025, Vice Chair of house judiciary committee, member of house rules committee, House committee on corrections and juvenile justice, and house committee on pensions and financial institutions.

Education: B.A. Philosophy & Political Science. (WSU 1994). J.D. (University of Akron School of Law 1997)

Campaign phone: 316-202-9023

Campaign email: carlforkansas@gmail.com

Campaign website: Carlforkansas.com

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

I have almost 30 years of experience as a business owner, and in the legal and regulatory compliance fields. This, coupled with my experience in politics and legislative affairs, gives me the tools to craft effective legislation and understand the impact of proposed legislative actions. My vision is to reduce the regulatory and tax burden that government over-reach imposes on the people and businesses of Kansas. Reducing the size, scope and impact on government increases liberty for Kansans allowing them the freedom to pursue their dreams and helps secure their lives, liberty and property.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

Economic growth is vital to Kansas. High property taxes, and the tax burden in general, is negatively impacting the lives of our fellow Kansans. Economic growth allows for increased tax revenues necessary to decrease the tax burden on individual families and businesses. We need to make it easier to start, run, and build businesses in Kansas to spur economic growth. Lowering tax and regulatory burdens encourages the creation and attraction of businesses and the jobs they create. This will stimulate the economic growth needed to decrease of the tax burden on all Kansans.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

We need to reform the way we fund local government services by moving away from taxing people simply for owning the property that they have worked and saved to own. The feasibility and impact of replacing this funding mechanism with a combination of sales and income taxes supplemented with usage fees needs to be studied. But, replacing one tax with another funding mechanism is unlikely to have a real impact without the economic growth necessary to increase the revenues necessary to lower the tax burden.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

The K-12 school finance formula is intricate and nuanced. Wholesale inclusion or exclusion of any specific provision is unlikely to make the entire formula automatically acceptable or unacceptable (as opposed to increased or decreased focus on certain provisions). However, We need to focus on the results being produced for the money invested. Increased school choice is essential to ensure that parents get to direct the education of their children and will lead to better educational outcomes. Examining the costs of administration vs the costs of education is necessary.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

Economic Growth across Kansas and particularly in the rural areas will help retain or attract people. More people create more demand and market forces will incentivize healthcare providers to ensure access through a combination of tele-medicine and physical options. We must work to diminish barriers such as regulatory and tax burdens to allow market forces to work. Other incentives such as tax abatements for medical facilities in underserved communities, and individual incentives for medical service providers similar to those offered in the legal community by Sub for HB 2595 will help.

How do you think state Supreme Court justices should be selected?

My preference would be to follow the Federal model of judicial selection (Governor nomination and senate confirmation) with the added factors of retention elections and / or term limits. This would increase transparency and accountability which is lacking in the current system. However, direct election of justices is preferable to the current system as it will ensures that the constitutional principle that “all political power is inherent in the people” is consistently applied across all branches of government, and will increase transparency and accountability for the judicial branch.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

Abortion is the termination of an innocent life. The State has a duty to protect innocent life. With the exception of cases where the life of the mother is in danger, the life of the child should be protected. I will vote consistently with this principle.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

Violent crime is largely driven by drug and alcohol abuse, the drive to obtain illegal drugs, and, the sale of drugs. Legislation and budgeting priorities should support law enforcement’s interdiction efforts, to attack supply and rehabilitation efforts for users who are amendable to rehabilitation to attack demand. As the drug trade is largely facilitated through foreign countries, and illegal immigrants are often coerced by the drug cartels to act as “drug mules,” efforts to support federal law enforcement’s immigration enforcement and drug interdiction efforts should encouraged.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

We are moving in the right direction to secure Kansas Elections. There is room for improvement. The right of each Kansan to vote is diminished whenever fraudulent or illegal vote is cast. I would propose strengthening measures to identify voters and those registering to vote and verifying that they are in fact eligible to vote to include citizenship verification requirements.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Prioritizing the widest opportunities for parents to choose the place and manner in which their children are educated will be an important driver in improving academic success for K-12 students. School choice will Increase competition between public schools, school districts, private schools and non- traditional educational outlets and promote innovation in teaching, and incentivize improved academic performance.

Do you agree with the Legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

Data centers are a necessary element of economic growth and progress in the modern era. However, they often use substantial resources which are necessary for the growth and success of other sectors of the economy, and for the benefit of Kansas communities. I would welcome investment in hyperscale data centers as long as they can demonstrate that they will pay their own way, creates value for our communities, and protects our long-term resources.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

State and local law enforcement should provide whatever reasonable, and lawful assistance requested by federal authorities to enforce the immigration laws of the United States.

J.C. Moore

Jesse Moore, candidate

Age: No response provided

Incumbent: No

Position: Retired Teacher

Past positions: Teacher at Newman and Friends universities, representative for House District 93

Education: PhD from KSU in physical chemistry

Campaign phone: 316-558-7848

Campaign email: Mooreforkansas@gmail.com

Campaign website: JcMooreforKansas.org

Why should voters consider you the most qualified candidate? What is your overall vision?

My rural background, education, teaching experience, and public service have uniquely qualified me to be your representative. We must make decisions based on evidence and reason, not pressure from lobbyists. I want the legislature to better represent average Kansans.

What is the top issue for you and your constituents and what would you do to address it?

Medicaid expansion. Every Kansan deserves quality healthcare. I have several others. My Campaign priorities are fiscal responsibility, school funding, infrastructure improvements, citizens’ rights, and quality healthcare for all Kansans. I will submit legislation, vote for, and advocate for these issues.

What is your plan to provide property tax relief to homeowners while maintaining funding for essential government services such as public education and public safety?

Sales taxes and property taxes are regressive taxes that fall hardest on those with the least ability to pay. We need to change our tax codes to reduce these. We could do that, and maintain funding for essential government services, if we would stop giving tax breaks to those already wealthy, and consider raising taxes on those who have benefited the most from recent tax cuts.

Kansas’ current K-12 school finance formula is set to expire on July 1, 2027, making adoption of a new formula a top priority in next year’s legislative session. What specific provisions must that formula include or exclude to earn your vote?

We need to fully fund early childhood education and fund our schools for excellence, not just adequacy. The funding formula must include increases to adjust for inflation. To fund schools for excellence, we must stop giving tax breaks to those already wealthy and consider raising taxes on those who have benefited the most from recent tax cuts.

What ideas do you have for ensuring access to healthcare across the state?

We must expand Medicaid in Kansas. That would ensure that the 150,000 working Kansans who presently do not have access to health insurance, would receive quality healthcare. That would also help rural hospitals, which are in danger of closing. To ensure better healthcare for rural Kansas, we should increase educational funding for doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals who will agree to serve in rural Kansas after they graduate.

How do you think state Supreme Court justices should be selected?

Kansas has one of the best processes of any state for selecting our Supreme Court justices. We should not change it.

What is your view on abortion, and how would you vote on future abortion-related legislation?

I voted to put the Value Them Both Amendment on the ballot and let the voters decide. The amendment failed by a large majority, and we should honor the voters’ decision.

What do you see as the biggest threats to public safety in your district? As a lawmaker, what budget items or legislation would you champion to help your constituents feel safe at home and in their communities?

We have excellent police and fire service in District 100. The biggest threat seems to be from careless, inconsiderate, and impaired drivers. I would like to see a campaign urging people to be considerate and use good manners when they drive. We should rigorously enforce traffic laws, and those caught violating them or driving impaired, should first be sentenced to programs that educate them on the danger they pose to others, particularly children. School bus stop-sign laws should be rigorously enforced, and bus drivers should be allowed to report offenders’ tag numbers.

Are elections in Kansas free, secure and accurate? What kind of additional legislation would you support, if any, regarding elections?

Yes, our Secretary of State assured us they are, and I agree. The biggest problem is that many Kansans do not register and vote. The legislature needs to make voting as easy as possible. We should allow early voting, drop boxes, mail-in voting, and possibly make Election Day a holiday so that workers can go to the polls. KSVotes.org is an excellent resource for registering and voter information. You may register only by swearing, under penalty of perjury, that you are a citizen and qualified to vote.

What ideas do you have for improving academic success for Kansas K-12 students?

Early childhood education prepares children for success in education, and in life. We need to limit class sizes and avoid mainstreaming children with learning disabilities. One teacher I know had 30 students, three of them with learning disabilities. Those three took up too much of her time, and her teacher aide’s time as well. Teachers need to be treated and paid as the professionals they are. School improvements will require additional funding, and, sadly, Kansas schools have been consistently underfunded. The best investment we can make in our future is the education of our children.

Do you agree with the legislature’s 2025 decision to offer tax breaks to hyperscale data centers? Should Kansas have more hyperscale data centers? How should the state regulate data centers?

No. We should not give them extra subsidies and tax breaks. Data centers are necessary for many businesses, but they require large amounts of energy and cooling water. Evergy customers are already paying for the construction of two new gas-fired power plants to power AI data centers. The data centers should pay for their own energy infrastructure and develop a plan for cooling that will not overburden our limited water resources.

What, if any, role should state and local law enforcement play in assisting ICE agents arresting people suspected of being in the country illegally?

Local and state law enforcement officers should enforce our laws, and see that ICE agents, doing their duty, follow our laws as well.

