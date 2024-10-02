County Commission forums illustrate need for community input, collaborative options involving housing

Candidates in two races for the Sedgwick County Commission certainly didn’t agree on everything in forums last week.

But when it came to homelessness, they were often aligned in seeing the need for multi-faceted, community-driven responses supported by collaboration between governments and nonprofit sectors.

Two pairs of candidates, one running in District 3 and the other in District 2, offered responses to journalist and audience questions Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 at the Alumni Auditorium at Friends University.

Hosted by the Wichita Journalism Collaborative, the forums offered insight into the candidates’ positions on housing issues and the role of community involvement in addressing county-wide concerns.

Homelessness

Homelessness was a recurring topic across both nights, as candidates outlined strategies to tackle the growing issue.

On the first night, District 3 candidates Celeste Racette and Stephanie Wise both emphasized the importance of affordable housing. Racette advocated for the Housing First model, stating that “permanent housing is the foundation for addressing the broader challenges of homelessness,” pushing for immediate shelter before tackling issues like employment or health.

Racette, a Democrat, and Wise, a Republican, are running to fill the seat being vacated by Republican David Dennis.

Wise in contrast, focused on “tax reform” and the economic factors impacting homelessness. She argued, “We can’t just provide housing without looking at the rising tax burden that’s making it harder for families to stay in their homes in the first place.”

District 2 candidates Sarah Lopez, the incumbent and a Democrat, and Jeff Blubaugh, a former city council member running as a Republican, echoed similar concerns the following night, focusing on the “economic impact of homelessness.”

“We’re spending billions on band-aid solutions,” Lopez said. “If we focus on preventative measures like mental health services, we can shift those dollars toward real, lasting change.”

Lopez pointed out the economic burden of homelessness and highlighted the necessity of creating supportive housing environments, while Blubaugh discussed the importance of setting clear boundaries and collaborating with the city to manage homelessness effectively.

“While we need compassion, there must be rules,” Blubaugh said. “People are camping in backyards unnoticed for weeks – it’s a public safety issue, and we need stricter management.”

Across both forums, candidates recognized homelessness as a community-wide problem rather than one limited to urban areas. The emphasis was placed on not only providing immediate shelter, food and other health care, but also addressing long-term solutions that prevent homelessness.

Kristy Mace / The Sunflower Jeff Blubaugh and Sarah Lopez prepare for the Sept. 24 forum at Friend's University. The candidates discussed subjects such as new home ownership, zoning, taxes, and more.

Ainsley Smyth / The Sunflower District 3 Candidates Celeste Racette, seated, and Stephanie Wise, discussed taxes and homelessness at the Sept. 23 forum.

Collaboration

The candidates consistently stressed the importance of collaboration. Throughout both forums, it became clear that coordination between different governmental levels, private organizations and nonprofits is essential to addressing complex housing and homelessness issues.

Racette, from District 3, discussed exploring federal and state housing assistance programs to tackle rural housing challenges, while Wise emphasized her experience working with state legislators to secure housing program funding.

Both agreed that successful collaboration is key to resolving housing disparities.

Lopez and Blubaugh from District 2 also acknowledged the need for deeper partnerships. Lopez highlighted ongoing efforts to improve coordination between the city and county in providing mental health resources, which she argued plays a significant role in preventing homelessness.

Blubaugh emphasized his past experience in fostering cooperation between local governments and pointed to the need for coordinated, region-wide solutions to housing and transportation issues.

“As we go into potential recession, we have to look at more collaboration,” Blubaugh said.

All candidates across both forums agreed that working with nonprofit organizations and the private sector is vital. Whether through joint housing initiatives or shared resource management, teamwork among entities was seen as a path forward for Sedgwick County.

Community Involvement

On both nights, the candidates particularly focused on the role of community participation in shaping local policies.

Lopez and Blubaugh noted that for any solution to be effective, the community must be actively involved. Lopez emphasized the need for more public engagement, urging residents to participate in town halls and community discussions.

She suggested that solutions like property tax reform and homelessness prevention are more successful when the community voices its concerns and ideas.

Blubaugh similarly highlighted the importance of communication between elected officials and constituents. He stressed that decisions impacting the county, particularly those related to housing and taxation, require input from residents to ensure that the solutions align with the community’s needs.

Both nights of discussions conveyed a shared message: Sedgwick County residents have a crucial role to play in addressing the county’s challenges, asserting that residents’ voices are critical to implementing successful policies.

Piper Pinnetti is the Fall 2024 intern with the Wichita Journalism Collaborative. Piper is a student at Wichita State University and is the opinion editor for The Sunflower.

