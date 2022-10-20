John McIntosh, Jim Howell compete for Sedgwick County’s 5th District seat

Incumbent Jim Howell, a Republican, is seeking his third term on the commission. Prior to his time on the commission, Howell served for four years as a member of the Kansas House of Representatives.

Democrat John McIntosh is the first Democrat to run for the seat since 2014. McIntosh most recently served a term on the Derby City Council.

The 5th District covers much of South Wichita, and all of Derby and Mulvane.

Here's where the candidates stand on issues and questions facing the district: