2021 Wichita City Council Primaries: What Voters Need To Know On Election Day

Voters will go to the polls Tuesday to decide two Wichita City Council primaries.

Here’s what you need to know on Election Day:

Who can vote?

Only registered voters in City Council districts 3 and 6 will vote Tuesday. Everyone else in Wichita will have to wait until the general election in November, which will include another City Council race and four school board races.

In the District 3 race, which covers south-central Wichita, voters will choose from seven candidates.

District 6, which covers parts of downtown, Delano, Riverside and North Wichita, has six candidates running.

The top two candidates in each race will advance to the general election in November.

Where can I vote?

Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning and close at 7 p.m.

If you’re not sure where to vote, the Kansas Secretary of State’s office has a website to help you find your polling place.

When you vote, be sure to bring your photo ID.

Who’s on the ballot?

In District 3, seven candidates are on the ballot to fill the seat representing south-central Wichita:

Courtesy Jason Carmichael District 3 candidate Jason Carmichael

Jason Carmichael: Carmichael is a first-time candidate and the general manager of the property management company Sunflower Management.

Candidate's Facebook District 3 incumbent Jared Cerullo

Jared Cerullo: Cerullo is the incumbent in the race and is seeking his first elected term on the council. He was appointed to the seat in March to replace James Clendenin, who resigned in December. Cerullo is a freelance journalist.

Candidate's website District 3 candidate Jerome Crawford

Jerome Crawford: Crawford works at Spirit AeroSystems and serves on the Haysville Board of Education.

Candidate's Facebook page District 3 candidate Ian Demory

Ian Demory: Demory ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Wichita in 2019. He is a teacher in the Haysville school district.

Candidate's website District 3 candidate Mike Hoheisel

Mike Hoheisel: Hoheisel runs a small business and is a first-time candidate.

Candidate's website District 3 candidate Cindy Miles

Cindy Miles: Miles is president and CEO of the Nonprofit Chamber of Service. She previously ran for the 2nd District seat on the Sedgwick County Commission in 2020.

Courtesy candidate District 3 candidate Tevin Smith

Tevin Smith: Smith is a retail worker and first-time candidate.

In District 6, six candidates are on the ballot to represent the area encompassing parts of downtown, Delano, Riverside and North Wichita.

Candidate's Facebook District 6 candidate Maggie Ballard

Maggie Ballard: Ballard is an entrepreneur and founder of Paxton’s Blessing Box. She is a first-time candidate.

wichita.gov District 6 incumbent Cindy Claycomb

Cindy Claycomb: Claycomb was elected to the District 6 seat in 2017 and is seeking a second term. She is a former business and higher education professional.

Candidate's Facebook District 6 candidate Martin Garcia

Martin Garcia: A former Army sergeant, Garcia is now the commander of VFW Post 112. He is a first-time candidate.

Loren John Hermreck Jr.: Hermreck is a subcontractor for GPS Services in Wichita and a professional MMA fighter. He previously ran for the Kansas House of Representatives, District 103, as a Libertarian.

Courtesy candidate District 6 candidate Dereck Reynolds

Dereck Reynolds: Reynolds is founder of the Hug a Dad foundation and a first-time candidate.

Andy Speck: No candidate information available online.

