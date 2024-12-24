© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, December 24, 2024

By Fletcher Powell
Published December 24, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Book reviewer Suzanne Perez talks about her favorite new holiday tradition, which is all about books and reading.

Plus more on these stories:

  • An estimated 5.6 million people had personal information leaked in health care provider Ascension’s May cyberattack.
  • A trial early next year could determine whether the city of Joplin, Missouri, must release the name of a police sniper who mistakenly killed a Kansas toddler during a standoff.
  • The EPA granted a southeast Kansas nonprofit $2.9 million dollars to address community health and environment issues.
  • The agricultural economy in the Great Plains and Midwest enters the new year a little sluggish.
  • Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and Representative Tracey Mann are drafting legislation to overhaul Haskell Indian Nations University's leadership.
  • People in Sedgwick County can recycle their Christmas trees through January.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Mia Hennen, Suzanne Perez, Anna Pope, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
