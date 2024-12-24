Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Book reviewer Suzanne Perez talks about her favorite new holiday tradition, which is all about books and reading.
Plus more on these stories:
- An estimated 5.6 million people had personal information leaked in health care provider Ascension’s May cyberattack.
- A trial early next year could determine whether the city of Joplin, Missouri, must release the name of a police sniper who mistakenly killed a Kansas toddler during a standoff.
- The EPA granted a southeast Kansas nonprofit $2.9 million dollars to address community health and environment issues.
- The agricultural economy in the Great Plains and Midwest enters the new year a little sluggish.
- Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and Representative Tracey Mann are drafting legislation to overhaul Haskell Indian Nations University's leadership.
- People in Sedgwick County can recycle their Christmas trees through January.
Producers: Fletcher Powell and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Mia Hennen, Suzanne Perez, Anna Pope, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper