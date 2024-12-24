Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Book reviewer Suzanne Perez talks about her favorite new holiday tradition, which is all about books and reading.

An estimated 5.6 million people had personal information leaked in health care provider Ascension’s May cyberattack.

A trial early next year could determine whether the city of Joplin, Missouri, must release the name of a police sniper who mistakenly killed a Kansas toddler during a standoff.

The EPA granted a southeast Kansas nonprofit $2.9 million dollars to address community health and environment issues.

The agricultural economy in the Great Plains and Midwest enters the new year a little sluggish.

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and Representative Tracey Mann are drafting legislation to overhaul Haskell Indian Nations University's leadership.

People in Sedgwick County can recycle their Christmas trees through January.

