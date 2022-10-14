Secret Agentive Suffix Man! - YSIW

A listener asks why some words end in -er, while other similar words end in -or, like "seller" vs. "vendor," or "supervisor" vs. "manager." My friend, you may be sorry you asked!

You're Saying It Wrong was recorded and produced at KMUW studios. Thanks to our language experts, Kathy Petras and Ross Petras. You can follow them at their website: kandrpetras.com

The show was produced by Fletcher Powell, with help from Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens. Art was produced by Jordan Kirtley. KMUW engineers are Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen. You're Saying It Wrong the book was published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House, as was their new book, That Doesn't Mean What You Think It Means. You can find the books at your local independent bookstore.

Want to be notified whenever we have a new episode? Sign up for the You're Saying It Wrong email notification right here.

