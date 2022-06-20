© 2022 KMUW
You're Saying It Wrong

Join in the Celebration! (A Small Request)

Published June 20, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT
As we approach our 100th episode, we're asking you to help us with it: If you have any burning questions about the English language, pull out the voice memo app on your phone and record yourself asking us your question. Don't forget to include your first name and where you're listening from so we know who(m) to thank. Then email the file from that voice memo to us and we'll do our best to get to as many of your questions as we can on our 100th episode! Your deadline is July 1st. Email your question to powell@kmuw.org and kandrpetras@gmail.com. We're looking forward to hearing from you!

You're Saying It Wrong was recorded and produced at KMUW studios. Thanks to our language experts, Kathy Petras and Ross Petras. You can follow them at their website: kandrpetras.com

The show was produced by Fletcher Powell, with help from Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens. Art was produced by Jordan Kirtley. KMUW engineers are Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen. You're Saying It Wrong the book was published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House, as was their new book, That Doesn't Mean What You Think It Means. You can find the books at your local independent bookstore.

Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
Kathy Petras & Ross Petras
Kathryn Petras and Ross Petras, a sister and brother team, are the authors of many non-fiction books including the New York Times bestseller You’re Saying It Wrong, That Doesn’t Mean What You Think It Means, Very Bad Poetry, and Wretched Writing. They both are word nuts, quote fiends and (they must admit) sometimes annoying grammar pedants.  Their web site is kandrpetras.com.
