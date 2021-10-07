The best-selling fighting game of all time is finally complete

Super Smash Bros has been one of Nintendo’s most popular games for years now. The first game, an improbable brawler between 12 of Nintendo’s mascot characters, was released for the Nintendo 64 in 1999. There have been several iterations of the series since then, adding (and occasionally removing) characters. Nearly every notable Nintendo character has appeared in the game, along with a number of non-Nintendo fighters as well.

The latest game in the series, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, was released almost 3 years ago, and had the goal of including every single character that had been in a Smash Bros game previously, despite any technical or licensing difficulties this might present. In the months leading up to the game’s release, they revealed the identity of each new fighter with a short, usually humorous, reveal video. And in the end, they launched the game with all 63 previously playable characters, along with 11 new challengers.

Since the game was released, they’ve kept up that momentum by releasing a steady trickle of new downloadable characters. A total of 12 characters have been released, again representing not only Nintendo’s properties, but also other games like Final Fantasy, Tekken, and even Minecraft.

The final character for the game was revealed yesterday to be Sora, the main character from the Disney-based Kingdom Hearts games. Sora’s inclusion was almost certainly a legal nightmare, with approval needing to come from both the game developer Square Enix and from Disney’s arsenal of lawyers. That aside though, Sora fits perfectly in this game’s melange of fighters.

Finishing up with almost 90 fighters, Super Smash Bros Ultimate lives up to the name. It’s the best-selling fighting game of all time, and finally, it’s complete.