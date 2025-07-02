Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Midwesterners are losing their starry views to light pollution. But communities can make lighting decisions to help preserve night skies – while benefiting wildlife and human health. From the Kansas News Service podcast Up From Dust, Celia Llopis-Jepsen explains.
Plus more on these stories:
- Flags will be flown at half-staff across Kansas to honor a deputy killed in the line of duty.
- The Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas had a whirlwind week in which it was told to pause, end and then restart its senior workforce training program.
- Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach now has more authority to root out fraud in programs that help low-income Kansans under a new state law.
- New child care regulations in Kansas went into effect Tuesday, including an increase in the number of children an unlicensed provider can care for.
- The Kansas public defender’s office is looking for a new leader.
- The U.S. has seen the second-highest number of tornadoes for this time of year in the last 15 years.
- Wichita will host its annual fireworks show on Friday to celebrate Independence Day.
Producers: Beth Golay and Haley Crowson
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Kate Grumke, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Jim McLean, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper