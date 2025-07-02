Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Midwesterners are losing their starry views to light pollution. But communities can make lighting decisions to help preserve night skies – while benefiting wildlife and human health. From the Kansas News Service podcast Up From Dust, Celia Llopis-Jepsen explains.

Plus more on these stories:



Flags will be flown at half-staff across Kansas to honor a deputy killed in the line of duty.

The Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas had a whirlwind week in which it was told to pause, end and then restart its senior workforce training program.

Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach now has more authority to root out fraud in programs that help low-income Kansans under a new state law.

New child care regulations in Kansas went into effect Tuesday, including an increase in the number of children an unlicensed provider can care for.

The Kansas public defender’s office is looking for a new leader.

The U.S. has seen the second-highest number of tornadoes for this time of year in the last 15 years.

Wichita will host its annual fireworks show on Friday to celebrate Independence Day.

Producers: Beth Golay and Haley Crowson

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Kate Grumke, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Jim McLean, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper