Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, July 2, 2025

By Beth Golay
Published July 2, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Midwesterners are losing their starry views to light pollution. But communities can make lighting decisions to help preserve night skies – while benefiting wildlife and human health. From the Kansas News Service podcast Up From Dust, Celia Llopis-Jepsen explains.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Flags will be flown at half-staff across Kansas to honor a deputy killed in the line of duty.
  • The Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas had a whirlwind week in which it was told to pause, end and then restart its senior workforce training program.
  • Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach now has more authority to root out fraud in programs that help low-income Kansans under a new state law.
  • New child care regulations in Kansas went into effect Tuesday, including an increase in the number of children an unlicensed provider can care for.
  • The Kansas public defender’s office is looking for a new leader.
  • The U.S. has seen the second-highest number of tornadoes for this time of year in the last 15 years.
  • Wichita will host its annual fireworks show on Friday to celebrate Independence Day.

Producers: Beth Golay and Haley Crowson
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Kate Grumke, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Jim McLean, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
