Thursday, June 19, 2025

A University of Kansas history professor who has researched the kidnapping and murder of Charles Lindbergh's infant son in 1932 says it's time for the New Jersey State Police to submit evidence in the case for modern forensic testing. Assistant Teaching Professor Jonathan Hagel has joined a lawsuit seeking to force authorities to do just that. Hagel told Matthew Algeo how he came to be involved in the case.

An advisory group told Wichita school leaders yesterday that the district needs to rebuild trust in the community before seeking another bond issue.

The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld a Tennessee ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

Kansas health officials are reporting three new measles cases in the last week.

Water levels at Cheney reservoir are higher than they’ve been in months because of recent rainfall.

Federal lawmakers want to tighten eligibility for Affordable Care Act health insurance.

Beef prices are at an all-time high.

More than 450 Vietnam Veterans will be honored in ceremonies this week in Wichita.

