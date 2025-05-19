Monday, May 19, 2025

Korean born artist Shin-hee Chin started teaching at Hillboro's Tabor College in 2004. Since then, she's raised a family - and carried her artwork to the world's stage. Her work speaks of generations of mothers and immigrant voices. KMUW's Torin Andersen met Chin at her basement studio. We have their conversation.

Plus more on these stories:



McConnell Air Force Base moved aircraft over the weekend to other bases because of the threat of severe weather.

The Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Department handles more than 65 thousand calls a year. Department officials say they need more staff to safely handle that load.

Since President Donald Trump took office, the International Rescue Committee says it's had to reduce or eliminate services it offers refugees. The changes are impacting I-R-C’s Wichita office, too .

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has suspended Mexican imports of live animals like cattle in an effort to keep a destructive parasite from returning to the United States.

Missouri governor Mike Kehoe says he will call the Legislature into special session to consider incentives aimed at keeping the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals from moving to Kansas.

Kansas biologists have reintroduced a turtle species to the state that disappeared in the early 1990s.

The Orpheum Theatre will begin selling seats this week as it prepares for a major renovation.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Torin Andersen, Mia Hennen, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Michael Marks, Meg Britton-Mehlisch and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay