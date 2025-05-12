Monday, May 12, 2025

As more young people move away from rural Kansas, many communities are aging. That can mean increased isolation for older adults who stay. But one small town in Northwest Kansas is testing a new model for increasing the quality of life across generations.

Plus more on these stories:

State health officials are warning of a possible measles exposure earlier this month at Eisenhower National Airport.

The new leader of Trust Women in Wichita says the abortion clinic is trying to expand services in the face of continued high demand from out-of-state residents.

Governor Laura Kelly is asking the state’s Prisoner Review Board to reconsider its decision to grant parole to a man who killed a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper.

Most electricity generated in Kansas now comes from wind power.

Kansas education leaders are considering a plan to clarify terms on state tests that measure student achievement.

Voters in the Goddard school district near Wichita will decide on a $196 million dollar bond issue tomorrow.

Wichita State University will hold four graduation ceremonies on Friday and Saturday at Koch Arena.

