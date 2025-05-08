Thursday, May 8, 2025

Diversity, equity and inclusion programs have been thrust into the center of the political spotlight, as President Donald Trump and other conservatives aim to dismantle them. The DEI efforts are aimed at supporting people from identity groups traditionally underrepresented on campus. College professionals who support marginalized students say their work is being misrepresented in the current debate. Daniel Caudill of the Kansas News Service reports.

Plus more on these stories:



A child in Sedgwick County has tested positive for measles.

Sedgwick County officials say they’ve disbanded a staff group and are reviewing county policies over fears that the federal government may pull vital grant funding.

A group of Kansas college professors is calling for universities to protect international students facing potential deportation.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is suing a transgender advocacy group that he says improperly used donation money.

Wichita State, WSU Tech and Wichita Public Schools are partnering up to offer students a new pipeline to the teacher workforce.

Parts of I-135 will be closed this weekend for construction.

Voters in the Augusta school district approved a $55 million dollar bond issue Tuesday to expand and improve schools.

Producers: Beth Golay and Haley Crowson

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez, Hugo Phan, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper