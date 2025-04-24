Thursday, April 24, 2025

April May Webb, winner of the 2024 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition performs at the Wichita Jazz Festival this weekend. Webb, who grew up in Newton, didn't take the easy route to claiming the prize. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with April May Webb.

Plus more on these stories:



The Sedgwick County Commission approved settlement agreements Wednesday with two female inmates who were sexually abused in 2022 while held at the county jail.

Kansas health data released Wednesday shows no increase in measles cases in the state.

The dean of Wichita State University’s Ablah Library will hold a town hall today to talk about a recent disposal of library materials. Some WSU faculty raised questions after boxes of journals were found in a dumpster outside the library.

Wichita State University’s rowing team is celebrating 50 years, but that’s not the end goal for the team.

Spring planting is underway in many Midwest states. Farmers are planting fewer acres of soybeans this year amid the escalating trade war with China.

Boeing has selected the person to run its Wichita operation after it acquires Spirit AeroSystems. Sean Black is a senior vice president for Spirit. He’s also the company’s chief engineer and chief technology officer.

Boeing says it lost $37 million dollars in the first quarter of the year.

A bird species that went extinct in the wild for nearly four decades has laid its first eggs in its new home.

