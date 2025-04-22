Tuesday, April 22, 2025

When Jo Harkin was in the middle of writing a science fiction novel, she took a procrastination break to read a book about kings and queens. That’s when she came across the name Lambert Simnel in footnotes of British history, a known pretender to Henry VII’s throne. In her novel, "The Pretender," Harkin elevates Simnel from the footnotes to an imagined history, filling in with fiction what written history might have left out. KMUW's Beth Golay talked to Harkin.

Plus more on these stories:



Catholic parishioners and clergy in Kansas are mourning the death of Pope Francis Monday morning at the age of 88.

A former University of Kansas runner won the Boston Marathon Monday — and broke a women’s course record in the process.

The Trump administration has fired the staff of a federal program that helps customers pay utility bills. In Kansas, more than 40 thousand households received financial assistance to pay for heating and cooling in 2024.

As migratory birds begin to pass through the region, advocates encourage Kansas (and Missouri) residents to help their journey by participating in International Dark Sky Week. It’s an initiative that encourages people to turn off outdoor lighting at night.

If shooting off fireworks is part of your July Fourth Celebration, you may be looking at a much more expensive holiday.

A well-known leader with Wichita public schools has died. William Polite served as the district's executive director of diversity, equity and accountability for the past seven years.

Wichita residents are invited to a downtown clean-up event Saturday morning. Downtown Wichita is sponsoring the event, with support from the City of Wichita Park & Recreation Department and Public Works.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Héctor Alejandro Arzate, Rose Conlon, Beth Golay, Luke X. Martin, Suzanne Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and Sam Zeff

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay