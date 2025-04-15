Tuesday, April 15, 2025

How much can we rely on memory, and just how much do we really want to know about our parents' past lives? Author Andrew Porter recently told KMUW's Beth Golay that these are just a couple of questions addressed in his novel, The Imagined Life.

Under a new Kansas law, local health officials will no longer be able to limit the size of public gatherings during a disease outbreak.

Wichita passed an ordinance in 2024 to crack down on landlord retaliation.

Climate change has become such a divisive topic that some Kansas farmers fear a backlash if they talk about it.

Shoppers can expect to pay more for chocolate Easter eggs and bunnies this year.

Wichita State’s College of Engineering will host Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day on April 30th.

Wichita Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers to help with a major rehabilitation project on North Piatt Street.

