Tuesday, April 15, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published April 15, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
How much can we rely on memory, and just how much do we really want to know about our parents' past lives? Author Andrew Porter recently told KMUW's Beth Golay that these are just a couple of questions addressed in his novel, The Imagined Life.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Under a new Kansas law, local health officials will no longer be able to limit the size of public gatherings during a disease outbreak.
  • Wichita passed an ordinance in 2024 to crack down on landlord retaliation.
  • Climate change has become such a divisive topic that some Kansas farmers fear a backlash if they talk about it.
  • Shoppers can expect to pay more for chocolate Easter eggs and bunnies this year.
  • Wichita State’s College of Engineering will host Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day on April 30th.
  • Wichita Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers to help with a major rehabilitation project on North Piatt Street.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Celia Hack, Jacinda Hall, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, and Anna Pope
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
