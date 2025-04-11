Friday, April 11, 2025

Jim Henson’s “Labyrinth”: In Concert allows fans of the 1986 cult classic film starring David Bowie to experience the story with a live band performing the music, including the original Bowie songs featured in the film. John Kinser organized the current tour celebrating the movie and its music. He says that he couldn't think of a better way to celebrate one of his favorite films. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Kinser and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita State plans to raise tuition again, as the university braces for a budget shortfall.

Kansas lawmakers overrode Governor Laura Kelly’s vetoes of bills that create tax exemptions for fetuses and mandate fetal development education in some public schools.

Kansas could see future income tax cuts based on the state’s financial health after Republicans overrode a veto by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly.

Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill this week that will narrow the window for special elections in Kansas.

McPherson College and the University of Kansas School of Medicine are working to provide students with opportunities for research and learning to help with health care in rural areas of Kansas.

Democratic Kansas Governor Laura Kelly approved a state budget Wednesday. But she criticized lawmakers for creating a long-term deficit.

The Wichita Journalism Collaborative is hosting a Big Read event on April 23rd at the Advanced Learning Library downtown.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Jacinda Hall, Mia Hennen, Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper