Thursday, April 10, 2025

If you’re looking for a place to hear live music while having a drink or a bite to eat, there’s lots of options. But the performers aren’t always the focus. Lu Anne Stephens tells us about a small bar downtown where the music is the star.

Plus more on these stories:



Elementary school teachers in Kansas will soon have to take a course in reading instruction in order to renew their teaching license.

A civil liberties group funded in part by Charles Koch has filed suit over President Donald Trump’s tariffs on China.

Prison officials in Kansas are working with the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center to open child-friendly visitation areas for incarcerated parents.

Governor Laura Kelly joined state and local officials to break ground on a new mental health hospital in south Wichita Wednesday.

Kansas Democrats are criticizing cuts by the Trump administration that will leave schools with less money to make up for learning gaps.

A new Kansas law would protect city or county employees who reveal illegal or dangerous conduct.

