Thursday, April 10, 2025
If you’re looking for a place to hear live music while having a drink or a bite to eat, there’s lots of options. But the performers aren’t always the focus. Lu Anne Stephens tells us about a small bar downtown where the music is the star.
Plus more on these stories:
- Elementary school teachers in Kansas will soon have to take a course in reading instruction in order to renew their teaching license.
- A civil liberties group funded in part by Charles Koch has filed suit over President Donald Trump’s tariffs on China.
- Prison officials in Kansas are working with the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center to open child-friendly visitation areas for incarcerated parents.
- Governor Laura Kelly joined state and local officials to break ground on a new mental health hospital in south Wichita Wednesday.
- Kansas Democrats are criticizing cuts by the Trump administration that will leave schools with less money to make up for learning gaps.
- A new Kansas law would protect city or county employees who reveal illegal or dangerous conduct.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper