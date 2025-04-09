Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Federal funding cuts could mean Kansans lose free assistance enrolling in health insurance and other services. The reductions are affecting health navigators, who help people sign up for insurance plans on the federal marketplace. As Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service reports, the cuts might make people more susceptible to fraud and make it harder to access insurance.

Plus more on these stories:



City Manager Robert Layton’s recent retirement announcement puts Wichita in a position it hasn’t been in in 16 years.

The Kansas State Board of Education Tuesday rejected federal money to promote a free-meals program for children.

Wichita teachers start contract negotiations with district leaders this morning to hammer out the details of next year's contract.

Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill creating a task force to examine the state’s water issues.

Wichita signed on to a cost sharing agreement that could unlock $1 million for health testing of residents living near the 29th and Grove contamination site.

Pope Francis announced Tuesday that Bishop Shawn McKnight of Jefferson City, Missouri, will take over as Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese in Kansas City, Kansas.

Open Streets ICT returns to the neighborhoods around Wichita State University on Sunday.

