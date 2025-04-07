Monday, April 7, 2025

In February, Pope Francis named Father Emil Kapaun “Venerable,” bringing the Catholic priest and Korean War hero from Kansas one step closer to sainthood. The road ahead to canonization is long… but if it happens, it could mean big changes for the Catholic Diocese of Wichita, including in Kapaun’s small hometown of Pilsen.

Plus more on these stories:



The Wichita school board will vote tonight on a new bus contract that will substantially increase what the district spends on transportation.

Sedgwick County is planning controlled burns today in and around Sedgwick County Park and the zoo.

The Wichita City Council is expected to approve spending more than $8 million dollars for new fire equipment at tomorrow’s meeting.

Voters in two school districts near Wichita will decide school bond issues tomorrow.

The Kansas Supreme Court is considering a case involving a Johnson County woman who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine when she applied for a health care job.

Law school applications in Kansas and Missouri have skyrocketed in the last year.

Solar panels now produce enough power to meet 40% of the energy needs at Fort Riley’s family housing.

With spring here, a local gardening group aims to cultivate plants and positive habits, and it's looking for volunteers.

