Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, March 20, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published March 20, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
The sudden death of a loved one can send one reeling with uncertainty and overwhelming grief. It’s what happened to Wichitian Stephanie Stovall two years ago when her husband Carl died from a pulmonary embolism after 31 years of marriage. Stovall recently published a book called Grief S.U.C.K.S. KMUW’s Carla Eckels sat down with her to discuss navigating life — after death.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas will vote in the August 2026 primary election on a constitutional amendment that would change how the state selects Supreme Court justices.
  • The state’s top education leader says Kansas kids need more time in school, and that could happen over the summer.
  • HumanKind Ministries has been awarded a $1 million dollar challenge grant as part of its ongoing capital campaign.
  • A SpaceX capsule called Dragon splashed down off the Florida gulf coast Tuesday. On board were four people, including an astronaut from Kansas.
  • Kansas experienced one of its warmest years on record last year. And yet, Kansas State University found sorghum yields spiked.
  • Kansas State Research and Extension will host an event to help people adopt water-efficient gardening methods.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Carla Eckels, Jacinda Hall, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, J. Schafer, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

