Thursday, March 20, 2025

The sudden death of a loved one can send one reeling with uncertainty and overwhelming grief. It’s what happened to Wichitian Stephanie Stovall two years ago when her husband Carl died from a pulmonary embolism after 31 years of marriage. Stovall recently published a book called Grief S.U.C.K.S. KMUW’s Carla Eckels sat down with her to discuss navigating life — after death.

Kansas will vote in the August 2026 primary election on a constitutional amendment that would change how the state selects Supreme Court justices.

The state’s top education leader says Kansas kids need more time in school, and that could happen over the summer.

HumanKind Ministries has been awarded a $1 million dollar challenge grant as part of its ongoing capital campaign.

A SpaceX capsule called Dragon splashed down off the Florida gulf coast Tuesday. On board were four people, including an astronaut from Kansas.

Kansas experienced one of its warmest years on record last year. And yet, Kansas State University found sorghum yields spiked.

Kansas State Research and Extension will host an event to help people adopt water-efficient gardening methods.

