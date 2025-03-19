Wednesday, March 19, 2025
This spring, Kansas lawmakers introduced a bill that would force local police agencies to help the federal government carry out mass deportations. But that proposal sputtered out — it didn’t even get a hearing.
Kansas News Service political reporter Zane Irwin and Statehouse reporter Daniel Caudill discussed why a state that voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump couldn’t get officials to help enforce one of his biggest policy goals: deporting people who are in the country illegally.
Plus more on these stories:
- Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would ban all non-Kansas residents from contributing to campaigns regarding proposed state constitutional amendments.
- The Kansas House will vote soon on a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would change how Kansas Supreme Court justices are chosen.
- Federal safety officials say a leak in an underground natural gas line was the cause of an explosion in Hutchinson last month.
- The US Department of Agriculture has canceled two programs that help states, tribal governments, schools and food banks buy food from local farmers.
- Garden Plain was awarded a state grant to build Moderate Income Housing in the city.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Rachel Cramer, Jacinda Hall, Zane Irwin, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper