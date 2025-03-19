Wednesday, March 19, 2025

This spring, Kansas lawmakers introduced a bill that would force local police agencies to help the federal government carry out mass deportations. But that proposal sputtered out — it didn’t even get a hearing.

Kansas News Service political reporter Zane Irwin and Statehouse reporter Daniel Caudill discussed why a state that voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump couldn’t get officials to help enforce one of his biggest policy goals: deporting people who are in the country illegally.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would ban all non-Kansas residents from contributing to campaigns regarding proposed state constitutional amendments.

The Kansas House will vote soon on a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would change how Kansas Supreme Court justices are chosen.

Federal safety officials say a leak in an underground natural gas line was the cause of an explosion in Hutchinson last month.

The US Department of Agriculture has canceled two programs that help states, tribal governments, schools and food banks buy food from local farmers.

Garden Plain was awarded a state grant to build Moderate Income Housing in the city.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine

Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Rachel Cramer, Jacinda Hall, Zane Irwin, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper