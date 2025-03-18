© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, March 18, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published March 18, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Evie Wyld's new novel, The Echoes, explores generational trauma through an Australian character living in London. But as she told KMUW's Beth Golay, her initial plan for the novel was a bit different.

Plus more on these stories:

  • People in Wichita will have the opportunity to soak up the atmosphere of the NCAA Tournament this week.
  • The NCAA men’s basketball tournament will have games in Wichita this week, but the Kansas Jayhawks won’t be playing there.
  • Wichita State's basketball season isn't over after all.
  • A Kansas Highway Patrol investigation is looking into a multi-vehicle pileup this Friday that left eight people dead.
  • Two labs at Kansas State University that work on global food security will shut down next month because of the dismantling of U.S. AID.
  • An elephant at the Sedgwick County Zoo has delivered a stillborn calf.
  • Wichita Festivals announced the music lineup for this year's Riverfest Monday.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Julie Denesha, Greg Echlin, Beth Golay, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editors: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
