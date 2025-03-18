Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Evie Wyld's new novel, The Echoes, explores generational trauma through an Australian character living in London. But as she told KMUW's Beth Golay, her initial plan for the novel was a bit different.

Plus more on these stories:



People in Wichita will have the opportunity to soak up the atmosphere of the NCAA Tournament this week.

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament will have games in Wichita this week, but the Kansas Jayhawks won’t be playing there.

Wichita State's basketball season isn't over after all.

A Kansas Highway Patrol investigation is looking into a multi-vehicle pileup this Friday that left eight people dead.

Two labs at Kansas State University that work on global food security will shut down next month because of the dismantling of U.S. AID.

An elephant at the Sedgwick County Zoo has delivered a stillborn calf.

Wichita Festivals announced the music lineup for this year's Riverfest Monday.

