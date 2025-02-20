Thursday, February 20, 2025

Artist residencies offer a place for artists to create new work in new spaces. The Red Barn in Lindsborg houses artists in the home and studio of celebrated artist Lester Raymer. Torin Andersen talked with museum director Emily Howe and resident artist Elena Samarsky to find out what draws artists to create at Red Barn.

Plus more on these stories:



Sedgwick County's Appraiser's Office says 87% of residential properties will increase in value this year.

A ban on gender-affirming care for minors in Kansas takes effect today, just two days after lawmakers forced the bill into law.

Kansas lawmakers have voted down a proposal from schoolchildren to honor a civil rights icon.

Kansas farmers and ranchers told the new US Agriculture leader that they are concerned about immigrant labor, trade and conservation funding.

Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate Tuesday at the Sedgwick County jail.

The Innovative Education Expo for students and their parents will be held Saturday in Wichita.

The 86-year-old Kansas City man who shot and wounded a Black teen on his front porch has died.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine

Contributors: Torin Andersen, Celia Hack, Jacinda Hall, Zane Irwin, Peggy Lowe, Calen Moore, and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper