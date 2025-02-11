Tuesday, February 11, 2025

In her novel, We Would Never, author Tova Mirvis writes about a murder that could be the result of a contentious divorce. As she tells KMUW's Beth Golay, the idea came from a true crime story she discovered after her own contentious divorce.

Plus more on these stories:



The Wichita Biomedical Campus received a $2.5 million dollar gift Monday.

New research shows that Black Kansans are dying from most major diseases at higher rates than other Kansans.

Oil refiners and fuel importers are required by federal law to blend a certain volume of biofuels, like ethanol, or buy credits from companies that do their own blending.

Spirit AeroSystems is expected to announce losses of more than $2 billion dollars for 2024.

Governor Laura Kelly has issued a disaster emergency proclamation ahead of the winter weather expected in Kansas this week.

Wichita State University and United Way of the Plains are working together to raise $15,000 dollars to support children’s literacy.

