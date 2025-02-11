Tuesday, February 11, 2025
In her novel, We Would Never, author Tova Mirvis writes about a murder that could be the result of a contentious divorce. As she tells KMUW's Beth Golay, the idea came from a true crime story she discovered after her own contentious divorce.
Plus more on these stories:
- The Wichita Biomedical Campus received a $2.5 million dollar gift Monday.
- New research shows that Black Kansans are dying from most major diseases at higher rates than other Kansans.
- Oil refiners and fuel importers are required by federal law to blend a certain volume of biofuels, like ethanol, or buy credits from companies that do their own blending.
- Spirit AeroSystems is expected to announce losses of more than $2 billion dollars for 2024.
- Governor Laura Kelly has issued a disaster emergency proclamation ahead of the winter weather expected in Kansas this week.
- Wichita State University and United Way of the Plains are working together to raise $15,000 dollars to support children’s literacy.
Producers: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine
Contributors: Rachel Cramer, Beth Golay, Mia Hennen, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper