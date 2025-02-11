© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, February 11, 2025

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published February 11, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
In her novel, We Would Never, author Tova Mirvis writes about a murder that could be the result of a contentious divorce. As she tells KMUW's Beth Golay, the idea came from a true crime story she discovered after her own contentious divorce.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Wichita Biomedical Campus received a $2.5 million dollar gift Monday.
  • New research shows that Black Kansans are dying from most major diseases at higher rates than other Kansans.
  • Oil refiners and fuel importers are required by federal law to blend a certain volume of biofuels, like ethanol, or buy credits from companies that do their own blending.
  • Spirit AeroSystems is expected to announce losses of more than $2 billion dollars for 2024.
  • Governor Laura Kelly has issued a disaster emergency proclamation ahead of the winter weather expected in Kansas this week.
  • Wichita State University and United Way of the Plains are working together to raise $15,000 dollars to support children’s literacy.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine
Contributors: Rachel Cramer, Beth Golay, Mia Hennen, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
