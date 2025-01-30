© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, January 30, 2025

By Beth Golay
Published January 30, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
News this morning:

  • A passenger airliner traveling from Wichita to Washington, D.C. crashed near Reagan national airport last night after colliding with a helicopter.
  • Following a presentation by a national urban planning expert Wednesday, Wichita's mayor says the city will consider reducing restrictive zoning laws.
  • Anti-abortion protesters, lawmakers and faith leaders rallied at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka Wednesday for the annual March for Life.
  • Kansas lawmakers are once again considering a bill that would give families a tax break for sending their child to a private school or home school.
  • New test scores released Wednesday show continued declines for Kansas students in both reading and math.
  • Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach wants to stop counting noncitizens in the U.S. Census. Opponents say that’s a bad idea that will hurt communities.
  • The Kansas Bureau of Investigation confirmed Tuesday that former Kansas City, Kansas, Police Detective Roger Golubski died by suicide the day his federal trial was set to begin.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Peggy Lowe, Blaise Mesa, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
