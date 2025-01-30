Thursday, January 30, 2025

News this morning:



A passenger airliner traveling from Wichita to Washington, D.C. crashed near Reagan national airport last night after colliding with a helicopter.

Following a presentation by a national urban planning expert Wednesday, Wichita's mayor says the city will consider reducing restrictive zoning laws.

Anti-abortion protesters, lawmakers and faith leaders rallied at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka Wednesday for the annual March for Life.

Kansas lawmakers are once again considering a bill that would give families a tax break for sending their child to a private school or home school.

New test scores released Wednesday show continued declines for Kansas students in both reading and math.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach wants to stop counting noncitizens in the U.S. Census. Opponents say that’s a bad idea that will hurt communities.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation confirmed Tuesday that former Kansas City, Kansas, Police Detective Roger Golubski died by suicide the day his federal trial was set to begin.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Peggy Lowe, Blaise Mesa, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

