Thursday, January 30, 2025
News this morning:
- A passenger airliner traveling from Wichita to Washington, D.C. crashed near Reagan national airport last night after colliding with a helicopter.
- Following a presentation by a national urban planning expert Wednesday, Wichita's mayor says the city will consider reducing restrictive zoning laws.
- Anti-abortion protesters, lawmakers and faith leaders rallied at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka Wednesday for the annual March for Life.
- Kansas lawmakers are once again considering a bill that would give families a tax break for sending their child to a private school or home school.
- New test scores released Wednesday show continued declines for Kansas students in both reading and math.
- Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach wants to stop counting noncitizens in the U.S. Census. Opponents say that’s a bad idea that will hurt communities.
- The Kansas Bureau of Investigation confirmed Tuesday that former Kansas City, Kansas, Police Detective Roger Golubski died by suicide the day his federal trial was set to begin.
Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Peggy Lowe, Blaise Mesa, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper