Wednesday, January 29, 2025

The Ogallala aquifer that sustains parts of western Kansas has been declining rapidly. In southwest Kansas, some places only have maybe 25 years of water left. But there haven't been any major conservation projects in that area. Instead, some farmers are focused on getting more water with an aqueduct running across the state. Calen Moore reports.

Kansas lawmakers are again considering legislation that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender teens.

A new bill in the Kansas statehouse would allow cities to periodically inspect government-subsidized rental housing.

Wichita State’s Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences will induct two new people into its Hall of Fame.

The Kansas Senate Tuesday approved a Republican-led bill aimed at cutting taxes for property owners.

Boeing reported Tuesday that is lost nearly $12 billion dollars in 2024.

Kansas State University scientists say farmers could face hard times in the Kansas River basin because of climate change.

The Wichita Wind Surge will hold a job fair on February 8th for the upcoming baseball season.

