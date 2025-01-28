Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Lola Kirke grew up feeling like an outsider in her larger-than-life family of creatives. In her new book titled "Wild West Village," she details some of the memories of growing up in that family, and, as she told KMUW's Beth Golay, how the experience influenced who she is today - an actress and country music singer.

Plus more on these stories:



The Kansas Court of Appeals heard arguments Monday about allowing transgender Kansans to change the gender marker on their driver’s license.

Bob Dylan is coming to Wichita.

Kansas health officials say the state is facing the largest tuberculosis outbreak since the U.S. began monitoring cases in the 1950s.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett and judge Jeff Goering have been named to a special Kansas Supreme Court Committee.

A Kansas bill would prohibit the use of ranked choice voting for any election in the state.

Troops from Fort Riley will soon arrive at the country’s southern border to help carry out the president’s executive orders on immigration.

NBC News anchor Lester Holt will be honored by the University of Kansas this spring.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Mia Hennen, Zane Irwin, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

